Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

At least 40,000 Police Personnel Deployed to Monitor New Year Revelry in Mumbai

At least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police will be deployed across the city

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
At least 40,000 Police Personnel Deployed to Monitor New Year Revelry in Mumbai
Representative image.

Mumbai: Around 40,000 police personnel will be on the streets of Mumbai to ensure that New Year's Eve revelry passes off without any incident, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from hotels, bars and pubs, revellers are also expected to throng the beaches in the city, warranting extra security on the city's coastline, said a senior police official.

At least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police will be deployed across the city, he said.

Vigil would be stepped up at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty beach and waterfronts in Mahim, Bandra, Versova, Gorai and Juhu. Policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowds to prevent eve-teasing, he added.

The police will also monitor crowded spots through 5,000-plus CCTV cameras while drone-cameras would be used to monitor the beaches. To prevent drink and driving, the traffic police will

increase vigilance on arterial roads and all entry and exit points of the city. Drunk drivers would face stern action and heavy fines, the official said.

To facilitate smooth movement of traffic, the police have imposed restrictions on some routes in Colaba in south Mumbai and western suburb of Bandra till 6 am on January 1, he said. The road in front of the NCPA at Marine Drive and Mount Mary Road, Ken Road, Chapel Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra will be closed for vehicular movement.

The city transport undertaking BEST, meanwhile, will operate 20 extra buses from 10 pm onwards on seven routes including those connecting Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai Creek with railway stations and distant suburbs.

Both the Central and Western Railways have already announced four and eight extra services, respectively, on the suburban network on Tuesday night.

