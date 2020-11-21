News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

At Least 5 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Allahabad Village

Representational image.

Representational image.

SSP Sarvashreshtha Tripathi said that while five people have died, others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure and the police are identifying more people who drank it.

At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station in the district, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, told PTI that five people have died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

He said that the district administration officials and police are identifying more people who drank the spurious liquor and they are being sent to the hospital.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...