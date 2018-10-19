Amritsar Train Accident Live Updates: Over 50 Dead as Dussehra Revellers Caught Between Two Trains

Footage Show People Taking Selfies from Tracks During Amritsar Train Accident | As scores of Dussehra revellers watching the burning of Ravana effigy were mowed down by a passing train in Amritsar, the disturbing video footage of the accident showed many across the railway tracks filming the celebrations on their mobile phones when the tragedy struck, PTI reported.
Event Highlights
Helpline numbers: 01832223171,01832564485
Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav expressed his condolences over the train accident in Amritsar. “Deeply saddened to hear about horrific train accident in Amritsar. My heart goes out to bereaved families. Heartfelt condolences and prayers,” he said in a tweet.
Most people injured in the Amritsar train accident have suffered orthopedic injuries, abrasions, head trauma and eye injuries, Dr Sandeep, Emergency Medical Officer, Civil Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.
The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to deploy administrative officials to ensure that people injured in the Amritsar train accident are hospitalised immediately. All private hospitals have been asked to remain open to provide urgent free treatment and care to the injured. The chief minister said a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident. Why an effigy was allowed to be burnt close to the railway tracks will also be investigated.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday ordered an inquiry into the tragic Amritsar train accident in which at least 58 people were killed and 72 injured and declared one-day mourning in the state on Saturday, PTI reported. The chief minister, who was scheduled to leave for Israel this evening, has postponed his trip and will fly to Amritsar in the morning to personally supervise relief operations and meet families of the victims of the incident, which occurred during Dussehra festivities, an official statement said."The state will remain in mourning tomorrow in view of Amritsar train mishap. All offices & educational institutions will remain closed," the chief minister tweeted.
PM Modi Approves Financial Relief of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Dead | Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased in the Amritsar train accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured, a spokesperson said. More than 50 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of a Ravana effigy, was run over by a train in Amritsar, PTI reported. "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching," PM Modi tweeted earlier this evening.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.
The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak in Amritsar.
Seen here, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Punjab police personnel present at the site of the accident.
Oppn Attacks Cong-led state govt over Amritsar Train Accident | The train accident in Amritsar on Friday took a political turn with the Opposition accusing the state's Congress government for lapses in allowing celebrations near railway tracks and Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu's wife facing allegations of leaving the site soon after the incident, PTI reported. Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire onus was on the state government. "There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration," she tweeted. BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the initial reports suggest it was a tragedy that could have been avoided. Another Akali leader Bikram Majithia said he was distressed to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident. "The authorities concerned must be held accountable for the ill-fated accident&strict action must be taken against the guilty police officers and organisers," he said.
In wake of the accident in Amritsar, the state will remain in mourning tomorrow. All offices and educational institutions will remain closed, tweets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He added that a Crisis Management Group had been set up.
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal cancels all engagemnts in USA, will immediately return to India. “May God give strength to the bereaved and injured. Railways is proving all possible assistance at the site. I have cancelled all engagemnts in USA and immediately returning back to India,” Goyal tweeted.
'Could not Hear Sound of Train Due to bursting of Fire-crackers' | There was shock and disbelief as panic-stricken people recounted the horror. "I have lost my minor child. I want him back," an inconsolable mother could be heard. "Several times we have been requesting the authorities and local leaders telling them to take up the issue with railway authorities to slow down the trains near this Phatak during Dussehra, but no one has listened," a local told PTI. Another said people could not hear the sound of the approaching train due to bursting of fire-crackers.
Relatives Frantically Look for Near and Dear Ones | At least 52 people were killed and 72 injured in Amritsar on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train, officials told PTI. The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks. Wails and cries of people filled the air as friends and relatives frantically looked for their near and dear ones. Severed bodies, including of many children, were still lying on the accident site hours after the incident with angry people not allowing authorities to remove them.
Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expresses sadness over the accident in Amritsar | “Saddened and distressed by death of innocent people celebrating Dussehra festival in Amritsar. The accident is tragic. May God give strength to all. My heart goes out to the victims and the bereaved families. My condolences to those who lost their dear ones,” Jaitley tweeted.
Scenes from Civil Hospital in Amritsar where those injured in the train accident were rushed for treatment.
Piyush Goyal Expresses Shock Over the Train Accident in Amritsar | “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations” the Union minister of Railways tweeted.
Punjab Chief Minister Says Leaving No Stone Unturned to Assist Injured |“We will do everything possible to assist the injured. Have directed the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure the best possible treatment for them,” says CM Amarinder Singh.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people politicizing the train accident at Amritsar should be “ashamed”, reported ANI. She added that the priority is to get the injured treated.
BJP President Amit Shah Expresses Condolences | “I am pained beyond words to learn about the tragic train accident in Amritsar. I have spoken to the local BJP unit and asked our karyakartas to join the rescue operation. My deepest condolences with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for early recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over the Accident | “The train accident in Punjab in which over 50 people have died is shocking. I urge the state government & Congress workers to provide immediate relief at the accident site. My condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
The scene at the accident site in Punjab.
