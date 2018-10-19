Amritsar Train Accident Live Updates: Over 50 Dead as Dussehra Revellers Caught Between Two Trains

Read More

Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks. As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Amritsar train accident and said he was rushing to the spot to personally supervise rescue and relief operations. The Chief Minister also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. "Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My government will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing," Singh tweeted.Helpline numbers: 01832223171,01832564485