Amritsar Train Accident Live Updates: Over 50 Dead as Dussehra Revellers Caught Between Two Trains

News18.com | October 19, 2018, 11:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

Amritsar Train Accident Live Updates: Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks. As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Amritsar train accident and said he was rushing to the spot to personally supervise rescue and relief operations. The Chief Minister also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. "Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My government will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing," Singh tweeted.

Helpline numbers: 01832223171,01832564485
Oct 19, 2018 11:26 pm (IST)

Footage Show People Taking Selfies from Tracks During Amritsar Train Accident | As scores of Dussehra revellers watching the burning of Ravana effigy were mowed down by a passing train in Amritsar, the disturbing video footage of the accident showed many across the railway tracks filming the celebrations on their mobile phones when the tragedy struck, PTI reported.

Oct 19, 2018 11:22 pm (IST)

Train services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route suspended | All services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route remained suspended three hours after Dussehra revellers standing across railway tracks were mowed down by a train near Amritsar Friday evening, a railway official told PTI.

Oct 19, 2018 11:19 pm (IST)

Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav expressed his condolences over the train accident in Amritsar. “Deeply saddened to hear about horrific train accident in Amritsar. My heart goes out to bereaved families. Heartfelt condolences and prayers,” he said in a tweet.

Oct 19, 2018 11:00 pm (IST)

Most people injured in the Amritsar train accident have suffered orthopedic injuries, abrasions, head trauma and eye injuries, Dr Sandeep, Emergency Medical Officer, Civil Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

Oct 19, 2018 10:58 pm (IST)

The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to deploy administrative officials to ensure that people injured in the Amritsar train accident are hospitalised immediately. All private hospitals have been asked to remain open to provide urgent free treatment and care to the injured. The chief minister said a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident. Why an effigy was allowed to be burnt close to the railway tracks will also be investigated.

Oct 19, 2018 10:57 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday ordered an inquiry into the tragic Amritsar train accident in which at least 58 people were killed and 72 injured and declared one-day mourning in the state on Saturday, PTI reported.  The chief minister, who was scheduled to leave for Israel this evening, has postponed his trip and will fly to Amritsar in the morning to personally supervise relief operations and meet families of the victims of the incident, which occurred during Dussehra festivities, an official statement said."The state will remain in mourning tomorrow in view of Amritsar train mishap. All offices & educational institutions will remain closed," the chief minister tweeted.

Oct 19, 2018 10:52 pm (IST)

PM Modi Approves Financial Relief of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Dead |  Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased in the Amritsar train accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured, a spokesperson said. More than 50 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of a Ravana effigy, was run over by a train in Amritsar, PTI reported. "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching," PM Modi tweeted earlier this evening.

Oct 19, 2018 10:48 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.  “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

Oct 19, 2018 10:42 pm (IST)

The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak in Amritsar.

Oct 19, 2018 10:41 pm (IST)

Seen here, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Punjab police personnel present at the site of the accident.

Oct 19, 2018 10:31 pm (IST)

Oppn Attacks Cong-led state govt over Amritsar Train Accident | The train accident in Amritsar on Friday took a political turn with the Opposition accusing the state's Congress government for lapses in allowing celebrations near railway tracks and Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu's wife facing allegations of leaving the site soon after the incident, PTI reported. Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire onus was on the state government. "There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.  The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration," she tweeted. BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the initial reports suggest it was a tragedy that could have been avoided. Another Akali leader Bikram Majithia said he was distressed to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident.  "The authorities concerned must be held accountable for the ill-fated accident&strict action must be taken against the guilty police officers and organisers," he said.

Oct 19, 2018 10:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Amritsar train accident.

Oct 19, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)

In wake of the accident in Amritsar, the state will remain in mourning tomorrow. All offices and educational institutions will remain closed, tweets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He added that a Crisis Management Group had been set up. 

Oct 19, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal cancels all engagemnts in USA, will immediately return to India. “May God give strength to the bereaved and injured. Railways is proving all possible assistance at the site. I have cancelled all engagemnts in USA and immediately returning back to India,” Goyal tweeted.

Oct 19, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and Northern Railway general manager Vishwesh Chaube are rushing to the spot while Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said immediate relief and rescue operations are being conducted. 

Oct 19, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

HELPLINE NUMBERS FOR AMRITSAR TRAIN ACCIDENT:

Helpline telephone numbers at Manawala Railway Station-

Rly -73325, BSNL - 0183-2440024; Power Cabin ASR-Rly - 72820, BSNL - 0183-2402927; Vijay Sahota, SSE: 7986897301 and Vijay Patel, SSE: 7973657316

Oct 19, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

'Could not Hear Sound of Train Due to bursting of Fire-crackers' | There was shock and disbelief as panic-stricken people recounted the horror. "I have lost my minor child. I want him back," an inconsolable mother could be heard. "Several times we have been requesting the authorities and local leaders telling them to take up the issue with railway authorities to slow down the trains near this Phatak during Dussehra, but no one has listened," a local told PTI. Another said people could not hear the sound of the approaching train due to bursting of fire-crackers.

Oct 19, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)

Relatives Frantically Look for Near and Dear Ones | At least 52 people were killed and 72 injured in Amritsar on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train, officials told PTI. The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks. Wails and cries of people filled the air as friends and relatives frantically looked for their near and dear ones. Severed bodies, including of many children, were still lying on the accident site hours after the incident with angry people not allowing authorities to remove them.

Oct 19, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train.

Oct 19, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

Special train has been pushed into service from New Delhi Railway station which will take railway officials to Amritsar.

Oct 19, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expresses sadness over the accident in Amritsar | “Saddened and distressed by death of innocent people celebrating Dussehra festival in Amritsar. The accident is tragic. May God give strength to all. My heart goes out to the victims and the bereaved families. My condolences to those who lost their dear ones,” Jaitley tweeted.

Oct 19, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

Helpline Numbers | The helpline numbers for the Amritsar Train Accident are: 01832223171, 01832564485

Oct 19, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)

Scenes from Civil Hospital in Amritsar where those injured in the train accident were rushed for treatment.  

Oct 19, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)

Punjab CM Orders Probe |  Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh orders probe into Amritsar train mishap, mobilizes recue and relief.  The Cm will reach tomorrow to assess situation. Two cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, DGP rushed to mishap site to supervise rescue and relief efforts.

Oct 19, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

Piyush Goyal Expresses Shock Over the Train Accident in Amritsar |  “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations” the Union minister of Railways tweeted. 

Oct 19, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Says Leaving No Stone Unturned to Assist Injured |“We will do everything possible to assist the injured. Have directed the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure the best possible treatment for them,” says CM Amarinder Singh.

Oct 19, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people politicizing the train accident at Amritsar should be “ashamed”, reported ANI. She added that the priority is to get the injured treated.

Oct 19, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah Expresses Condolences | “I am pained beyond words to learn about the tragic train accident in Amritsar. I have spoken to the local BJP unit and asked our karyakartas to join the rescue operation. My deepest condolences with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for early recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted.

Oct 19, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over the Accident | “The train accident in Punjab in which over 50 people have died is shocking. I urge the state government & Congress workers to provide immediate relief at the accident site. My condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. 

Oct 19, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Visuals from the scene of the accident in Amritsar where a train ran over scores of people who were watching the Dusshera celebrations.

