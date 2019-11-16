Take the pledge to vote

At Least 50 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-day Meal in Odisha's Jajpur

The meal was served at about 10 am in the school and about 40 students were vomiting, feeling nauseous and complaining of stomach pain after consuming it, an official said.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
At Least 50 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-day Meal in Odisha's Jajpur
Jajpur: As many as 50 students of two government schools in Odisha's Jajpur were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal on Saturday, officials said.

The first incident occurred at Sibantpur Upper Primary School under Haridaspur panchayat of Dharmasala block, they said.

The meal was served at about 10 am in the school and about 40 students were vomiting, feeling nauseous and complaining of stomach pain after consuming it, an official said.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and treated. According to a preliminary enquiry, a dead lizard was found in dalma (pulses cooked with vegetables), served to the students in the mid-day meal, Dharmasala block education officer Prafulla Kumar Behera said.

In another incident, 10 students of Bamphu Mangarajpur Nodal School were rushed to the same CHC with similar complaints, the official said.

Rotten eggs were allegedly served to the students in the mid-day meal, he said. Behera said all the students were discharged from the heath centre after preliminary treatments.

Samples of food, served to the students, have been collected and sent to a laboratory for tests, he said, adding that the matter is "under investigation and appropriate action would be taken, if anyone is found guilty".

