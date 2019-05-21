English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 59 Private Schools on DDA Land in Delhi Get Govt Nod to Hike Fees by 5-10%: Officials
As per norms, private schools built on the Delhi Development Authority land need to take permission from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before proceeding with any fee hike.
Representative image. (News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: At least 59 private schools operating on the DDA land in the national capital have been granted permission to increase their fees by 5-10 per cent by the Delhi government, officials said Tuesday.
As per norms, private schools built on the Delhi Development Authority land need to take permission from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before proceeding with any fee hike.
There are 301 such schools in the city of which 267 had approached for permission for fee hike.
"After detailed audit of the schools, 59 of them which were in deep shortage of funds have been allowed to hike the fees by 5-10 per cent. The fee hike will be limited to tution fees only," a senior DoE official said.
The DoE had in 2017 allowed the schools to go ahead with an "interim fee hike" up to 15 per cent in line with the seventh pay commission's recommendations provided they get their financial accounts audited by the government in a fixed period of time.
The order was withdrawn by the AAP government last year, saying that the schools would have to obtain prior permission from it before increasing their fees and any hike would be permitted only after an audit of the schools' accounts.
The schools had moved the High Court and secured a stay on the order by a single bench.
However, the Delhi government had approached a double bench which had ruled in its favour on the issue.
As per norms, private schools built on the Delhi Development Authority land need to take permission from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before proceeding with any fee hike.
There are 301 such schools in the city of which 267 had approached for permission for fee hike.
"After detailed audit of the schools, 59 of them which were in deep shortage of funds have been allowed to hike the fees by 5-10 per cent. The fee hike will be limited to tution fees only," a senior DoE official said.
The DoE had in 2017 allowed the schools to go ahead with an "interim fee hike" up to 15 per cent in line with the seventh pay commission's recommendations provided they get their financial accounts audited by the government in a fixed period of time.
The order was withdrawn by the AAP government last year, saying that the schools would have to obtain prior permission from it before increasing their fees and any hike would be permitted only after an audit of the schools' accounts.
The schools had moved the High Court and secured a stay on the order by a single bench.
However, the Delhi government had approached a double bench which had ruled in its favour on the issue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Hina's Achievements
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results