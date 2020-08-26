INDIA

At least Six Killed, Eight Injured in Head-on Collision Between Two Buses in UP's Kakori

The accident took place at around 7am on the Lucknow-Hardoi highway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the accident in Kakori and has ordered medical care to those injured.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18 Lucknow
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
At least six persons were killed and eight seriously injured after two Uttar Pradesh roadways buses, coming from opposite directions, collided near Bajpur village located on Kakori-Hardoi highway in Lucknow on Wednesday morning.

The accident reportedly occured when the driver of the bus coming from the Lucknow side attempted to overtake a vehicle but instead collided with another roadways bus coming from the opposite side.

The injured have been rushed to Trauma Centre in Lucknow for treatment. The accident took place at around 6:30am on Wednesday morning and senior police officials rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure help and treatment to those injured. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTF) MD has issued directives for an investigation into the accident and a three-member team has been constituted which is tasked with the responsibility of submitting a report within 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also offered his conolonces to the familes of the deceased.

“Just got the news of bus accident in Kakori area of Lucknow, I express condolences towards those who have died and I pray to God for recovery of those injured in the accident,” he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

