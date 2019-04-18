English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 60 Killed as Thunderstorm Hits Parts of North, West India; Weatherman Predicts More Storms
In Maharashtra, three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.
Police personnel look on as people remove a fallen tree obstructing traffic, after a thunderstorm, in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: At least 60 people were killed in lightning strikes and by collapsing houses during a thunderstorm across northern and western India, state radio reported on Thursday quoting provincial officials.
In Maharashtra, three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives, his office tweeted, adding the government was doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
The weather office has forecast more storms on Thursday across large parts of eastern India.
In Maharashtra, three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives, his office tweeted, adding the government was doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
The weather office has forecast more storms on Thursday across large parts of eastern India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Requests Google to Ban Popular Online Game in The City
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer’s Exclusion From World Cup Squad Justified: Hussain
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares a List of His Favourite Films During Live Chat, See Here
- Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results