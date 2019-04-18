SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

At Least 60 Killed as Thunderstorm Hits Parts of North, West India; Weatherman Predicts More Storms

In Maharashtra, three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.

Reuters

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At Least 60 Killed as Thunderstorm Hits Parts of North, West India; Weatherman Predicts More Storms
Police personnel look on as people remove a fallen tree obstructing traffic, after a thunderstorm, in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: At least 60 people were killed in lightning strikes and by collapsing houses during a thunderstorm across northern and western India, state radio reported on Thursday quoting provincial officials.

In Maharashtra, three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives, his office tweeted, adding the government was doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

The weather office has forecast more storms on Thursday across large parts of eastern India.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram