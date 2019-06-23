Civic Body in Telangana Allegedly Slaughtered 70 Dogs, Video Shows Corpses Being Dumped in Yard

New Delhi: A shocking case of animal cruelty surfaced on Twitter on Sunday after a video captured a group of workers mercilessly throwing corpses of 40 dogs in a dump yard in Telangana's Siddipet.

The video, shot by Vidya from Siddipet, shows 40 dead dogs, which the workers claim were slaughtered after receiving an order from the Siddipet Municipality authorities to curb dog menace.

“Of the 40 dogs dead, I regularly used to feed three dogs which belonged to our area. On Saturday morning, I couldn’t find any of the animals in the locality and that’s when one of the residents here told me that they saw workers picking dogs from around the area. I spotted the truck that was carrying the dead animals. They told me that the permission was given by the civic body. Is this how the authorities enforce birth control among animals? They didn’t even spare the little ones which were just a few months old,” The News Minute quoted Vidya as saying.

Vidya, a member of the Compassionate Society for Animals (CSA) and an animal rights activist, said none of the workers deployed for the job belonged to the municipality.

The carcasses of the dogs were recovered and taken for postmortem, ANI reported.

According to the report, the team found another 30 corpses, which were dumped in the yard on Sunday morning.

Last Wednesday, civic authorities in Vikarabad were pulled up after 30 dogs were found slaughtered and their corpses thrown in a government dump yard.

The Siddipet police have registered FIR under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 (killing animals by mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.