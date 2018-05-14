At least 71 Killed as Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in 5 States

As many as 71 people lost their lives in five states, including 42 in Uttar Pradesh, due to lightning and thunderstorms since Sunday, the Home Ministry said on Monday.Among the dead, 42 were in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in West Bengal, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, two in Delhi and one in Uttarakhand, a ministry spokesperson said. Altogether, 83 people were injured in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Delhi and two in Uttarakhand.A total of 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh, six in West Bengal, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Delhi and one in Uttarakhand were hit by the lightning and thunderstorms.Dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc since Sunday in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a trail of destruction.High-velocity winds uprooted trees and affected road, rail and air services on Sunday evening in several places in north India, including the national capital. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Sunday.The devastation comes over 12 days after storms hit Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab, killing 134 people and injuring over 400. UP was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state.Subsequently, on May 9, several parts of Uttar Pradesh were struck by a severe storm that left 18 dead and 27 others injured.