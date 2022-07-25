At Least 8 Dead, 30 Injured in Bus Collision on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway; CM Adityanath Condoles Death

In a horrific accident, at least eight people died and nearly 30 were injured in a collision of double-decker buses on Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal expressway today. The accident happened near Narayan Pur village under Loni Katra police station area when both vehicles were heading to Delhi from Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The injured have been rushed to Haidergarh Community Health Centre for treatment. Police officials reached the spot soon after getting the information about the accident and took the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Three people are said to be critical, officials said. A team of Barabanki police administration rushed to the crash site and top officials were also present on the spot.

#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident. CM Adityanath has directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations expeditiously.

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2022

The Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated in November 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria situated on National Highway No. 31, near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

