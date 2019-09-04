At Least 16 Feared Dead, Over 50 Labourers Missing after Blast at Firecracker Factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur

New Delhi: At least 16 people were reported dead after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The death toll is expected to rise since more than 50 labourers are buried under the debris of the building located in a residential area near Hansli naala on Jalandhar road in Batala.

Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Bhatia confirmed the number of casualties.

Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said the blast occurred around 4 pm at the factory. The massive explosion turned nearby buildings into rubble. Several cars parked nearby were also damaged in the blast.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway, with the DC and SSP heading the relief efforts.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, in a tweet, said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration have been rushed to the site.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.