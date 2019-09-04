At Least 16 Feared Dead, Over 50 Labourers Missing after Blast at Firecracker Factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur
The massive blast turned nearby buildings into rubble. Several cars parked nearby were also damaged.
Police personnel carry out rescue operations at the scene of the explosion in Batala on Wednesday.
New Delhi: At least 16 people were reported dead after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.
The death toll is expected to rise since more than 50 labourers are buried under the debris of the building located in a residential area near Hansli naala on Jalandhar road in Batala.
Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Bhatia confirmed the number of casualties.
Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said the blast occurred around 4 pm at the factory. The massive explosion turned nearby buildings into rubble. Several cars parked nearby were also damaged in the blast.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway, with the DC and SSP heading the relief efforts.
Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019
BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, in a tweet, said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration have been rushed to the site.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Motorcycle Accident
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- Lionel Messi Started Neymar Transfer Saga With a Text Message and Why the Return to Barcelona Collapsed
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary