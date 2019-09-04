Take the pledge to vote

At Least 16 Feared Dead, Over 50 Labourers Missing after Blast at Firecracker Factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The massive blast turned nearby buildings into rubble. Several cars parked nearby were also damaged.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
At Least 16 Feared Dead, Over 50 Labourers Missing after Blast at Firecracker Factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Police personnel carry out rescue operations at the scene of the explosion in Batala on Wednesday.
New Delhi: At least 16 people were reported dead after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The death toll is expected to rise since more than 50 labourers are buried under the debris of the building located in a residential area near Hansli naala on Jalandhar road in Batala.

Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Bhatia confirmed the number of casualties.

Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said the blast occurred around 4 pm at the factory. The massive explosion turned nearby buildings into rubble. Several cars parked nearby were also damaged in the blast.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway, with the DC and SSP heading the relief efforts.

BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, in a tweet, said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration have been rushed to the site.

(With inputs from PTI)

