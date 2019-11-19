Take the pledge to vote

At Least 950 Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Reported Since Abrogation of Article 370

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Lok Sabha that terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan's control remains a core concern in bilateral relations.

PTI

November 19, 2019
At Least 950 Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Reported Since Abrogation of Article 370
New Delhi: As many as 950 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Lok Sabha that terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan's control remains a core concern in bilateral relations.

"950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019," he said, replying a written question.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Reddy said immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations and all such incidents are taken up with Pakistan at appropriate levels through established mechanisms and flag meetings.

"India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross border terrorism against India...," he said.

