At Least Five Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Gurugram
Haryana fire service personnel are trying to find the area where the five people are trapped and a bulldozer has been deployed to clear the debris.
A rescue operation was launched after the building collapsed.
Gurugram: At least five people are reportedly trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Ullawas area on Thursday morning. A rescue operation has been launched.
News agency ANI reported that Haryana fire service personnel are trying to find the area where the five people are trapped and a bulldozer has been deployed to clear the debris.
According to sources, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force are also being sent to the mishap site.
The rescuers said it's not known yet what led the building in Ullawas, 12 km from the popular Cyber Hub, to come crashing down.
