At Least One Dose of Covid Vaccine Given to All Above 18 in Delhi

Delhi on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, according to government data. According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in the capital have taken at least one dose of Covid-109 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.

As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949. Over 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both the doses.

Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

