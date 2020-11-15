News18 Logo

At Least Six Lakh Devotees Perform Govardhan Puja in Mathura amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Devotees gather at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura to offer prayers on Govardhan Puja (Image: ANI)

He said no untoward incident was reported, except that police had to face anxious moments in ensuring social distancing at three main temples in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Devotees in large numbers turned up for the Goverdhan puja in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday. According to SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra, at least six lakh people undertook the 22-km-long parikrama (circumambulation) of the hillock. He said no untoward incident was reported, except that police had to face anxious moments in ensuring social distancing at three main temples in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brajesh Mukhiya, the head priest of the Mathuradhish and Madan Mohan temples, said the puja is performed to mark the tale of Lord Krishna lifting the Goverdhan to protect people from the wrath of Lord Indra.


