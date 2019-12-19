At Meeting With American Congress, Jaishankar Shares India's Perspective on New Citizenship Law

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has shared India's perspective on the amended citizenship law with members of American Congress, the ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue. He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.

At a briefing, the spokesperson also maintained India's stand that Pakistan in is illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.