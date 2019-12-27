Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

At Minus 5.6 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Coldest December Night; Mercury Drops to Minus 15 Degrees in Himachal

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point on Friday owing to clear sky.

PTI

December 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
People walk along a road during the season's first snowfall in Srinagar on November 7, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: The cold wave continued its record breaking spree in Kashmir as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with the city freezing at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, MeT Office said on Friday.

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point on Friday owing to a clear sky, an official of the Meteorological Department said.

He said Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the minimum temperature in the city settled at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius last night 0.6 degrees down from minus 5.0 degree Celsius the previous night, leading to freezing of water supply lines at several places.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus

9.5 degrees Celsius last night up from the previous night's minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 12.0 degrees Celsius as against minus 12.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, he said.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley, he added. The official said Qazigund the gateway town to the valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.5 degrees Celsius a decrease of nearly two degrees from minus 9.8 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Kokernag town, also in the south, recorded a low of minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said Leh town in the Ladakh Union Territory recorded a low of minus 20.7 degrees Celsius, down from minus 18 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather for the week ahead. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Keylong Coldest in Himachal

Kufri, Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kalpa shivered below sub zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 15 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The MeT office has predicted snowfall in middle and high hills of the state from December 31 to January 2. Low visibility due to moderate fog was observed in parts of Una and Mandi districts, it said.

The weather remained dry and cold in the state on Friday with the minimum temperature settled 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal in the last 24 hours, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
