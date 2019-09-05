At Mirzapur School, Cook Says Headmaster Ignored Requests for Ration, Students Served 'Salt-Rice' Before

Lucknow: Amid uproar over booking the scribe who shot the video of students of a primary school in Mirzapur being served chappatis with salt as their mid-day meal, a flagship scheme of the central government, the cook of the school has alleged that she had flagged the issue to the headmaster but was asked to keep mum. The cook has also revealed that a week before the incident only rice and salt was served to the students as she had nothing else to cook.

Speaking on camera, the cook of the school Rukmani Devi said, “It was me who had cooked roti that day and as we had nothing else to serve with, so it was served with salt. It’s entirely the fault of Murari sir (headmaster) who didn’t give me anything to cook and the journalist had nothing to do with it. Earlier too, on another occasion rice and salt have been served to the students.”

More than a week after reporting the incident, local journalist Pawan Jaiswal was booked for a criminal conspiracy. A case was also registered against two more people who had alerted him of the incident for “cooking up” the story and “putting forth wrong facts”. These include a representative of the Siyur village, from where the incident was reported.

On Monday, in a video message Jaiswal alleged that he was being used as a scapegoat by the district administration after the matter came to the notice of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “The district administration, in a bid to save itself, blamed me for the entire episode and registered cases against me. This is a direct attack on journalism; I am being used as a scapegoat in the case by the administration,” he said.

Earlier, when the incident was reported in the media, DM Mirzapur Anurag Patel suspended Murari (head master) and claimed that the reports of salt and roti being served for mid day meal to students were found to be true. However, later on Patel backtracked on his statement and claimed that it was local village head representative along with the journalist who had cooked up the story.

Patel had earlier said, “The issue has come to our notice and an inquiry was ordered in the issue. After the allegations of serving roti and salt were found true, two people Murari and Arvind Tripathi have been suspended and strict action will be taken further.”

However, later on he started questioning the intent of the journalist by giving a bizarre logic and said that if the journalist was from print media then was he shooting the video instead of taking a still picture. The District Magistrate Mirzapur, Anurag Patel said, “The scribe who has been booked in the case and he belongs to print media. If he was from print media then why was he making video of the incident? Rather he should have clicked pictures if he really wanted to cover the news.”

