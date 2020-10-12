DRDO Fires Nirbhay Cruise Missile into Sea But Aborts Mission After 8 Mins Due to Snag

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched 800-km range Nirbhay cruise missile from Odisha’s test facility but aborted few minutes later on Monday.

“The missile was fired at 10.30 am from the testing facility. But the missile developed a snag and the trial was aborted 8 minutes later,” an official told Hindustan Times.

The missile lunch, which was 10th by DRDO in 33 days, was fired into Bay of Bengal and aborted after a technical snag. DRDO is testing missile at an average of one missile every four days.

The government is giving an emphasis on fast-tracking development and deployment of missiles, especially due to the border standoff with China, and the deployment of troops by both sides in Eastern Ladakh.

Officials familiar with the development reportedly told that the DRDO would conduct such trials in the near future to enable full-fledged induction into Indian military and deployment near the border.

Nirbhay is a subsonic missile, which can fly at a speed of 0.7 Mach, with capabilities to stay under enemy radar to avoid detection. The missile launch is powered by a solid rocket booster developed by DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory, according to reports.

The recent test are being conducted to expedite the development of missiles to be deployed against China on LAC at multiple fronts in East Ladakh.