1-MIN READ

At Plasma Centre Event, Maha CM Warns Against Let Up In Fight

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated a plasma treatment centre in Ratnagiri, over 340 kilometres from here, at an e-function. He said the fight against the coronavirus outbreak was at a decisive stage and people must adhere to all social distancing norms strictly, including wearing masks.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated a plasma treatment centre in Ratnagiri, over 340 kilometres from here, at an e-function. He said the fight against the coronavirus outbreak was at a decisive stage and people must adhere to all social distancing norms strictly, including wearing masks.

He asked officials to ensure the state government’s ‘my family, my responsibility’ anti-COVID-19 campaign creates awareness on this aspect. “We have to ensure there is no second COVID-19 wave,” he said at the gathering.

  • First Published: October 18, 2020, 20:03 IST
