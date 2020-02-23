Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

At Police Station Over Kidnapping Case, Mumbai Man Gets Thrashed by Cop Before Being Locked Up

In the process, Ganesh Jalgaonkar's head hit a table, causing bleeding, the official said quoting the man's complaint.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
At Police Station Over Kidnapping Case, Mumbai Man Gets Thrashed by Cop Before Being Locked Up
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 36-year-old sub-inspector has been booked for allegedly beating a man who accompanied a complainant in a kidnapping case to Mahim police station here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday when sub-inspector Gahininath Satav was on night duty. Ganesh Jalgaonkar (55), a Western Railway employee residing in Mahim Causeway area, went to Mahim police station along with his neighbour Nadeem Sheikh to find out about the progress made in Sheikh's complaint of his two minor children going missing, the police official said.

Sheikh had filed a police complaint after his children went missing from home on Wednesday. When Sheikh and Jalgaonkar went to the police station on Friday around 3 am, Satav asked them why they were sitting there. The two men told him they had come to enquire about Sheikh's missing children, the official said.

Jalgaonkar then allegedly abused Satav, following which the latter slapped him, he said. Satav also asked a constable to lock Jalgaonkar in a room where he again allegedly slapped him. In the process, Jalgaonkar's head hit a table, causing bleeding, the official said quoting the man's complaint.

Jalgaonkar was later shifted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra where a medical examination revealed a head injury and swelling on his ears and cheeks, he said. A report about the incident was sent to senior Mumbai. Police officials, following which an FIR was registered against Satav under Indian Penal Code Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

Besides, Jalgaonkar was also booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

"Further action will be taken after a proper investigation in the case. No arrest has been made so far. A report about the incident has been sent to senior police officials. Satav is still continuing his duty at the Mahim police station," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram