At President’s 'At Home' Programme on Independence Day, Acknowledgment for Corona Warriors

The scene this time on the occasion of the President’s At Home programme on the eve of Independence Day will be different. The coronavirus pandemic has caused the guest list to be reduced by more than 90% and only 100 selected guests have been invited to the evening programme -- of these, 26 are corona warriors.

The President’s House organises two At Home receptions each year – one on Independence Day and the other on Republic Day.

The coronavirus shadow is clearly visible on the programme being hosted ahead of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Usually, the programme is attended by more than 1,000 guests, but only around 100 have been invited this time, including the Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, senior ministers, a few judges of the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister, some prominent bureaucrats, senior army officials and senior journalists.

Twenty-six corona warriors, one-fourth of the guest list, will also be present at the At Home programme. Apart from a few doctors, these include sanitation workers and those working at crematorium to help in performing the last rites of coronavirus victims.

This message from President Ramnath Kovind underlines the country's gratitude to the exemplary spirit of these warriors.

Kovind in his brief speech at the programme will underscore the valiant efforts of these warriors. Usually, the President does not address the gathering. But since there are restrictions on personally greeting guests, he will break protocol instead and address the gathering briefly.

The sitting arrangement has been done to limit the free movement of guests and cut down on proximity.

The main table will be shared by Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi and CJI SA Bobde while other tables will have four guests each. Those entrusted with the task of preparing breakfast and serving them have already gone through medical check-ups. Only those workers whose Covid-19 test is negative will be given the duties.