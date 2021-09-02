At Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Tigress T-105 Spotted With 3 Cubs

There’s some good news from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan where trap cameras have captured images of a tigress known as T-105 with three cubs in the Sultanpur area under Sawaimadhopur district of the state.

A senior official of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve told the media that this is the first litter of the tigress. “The national park now houses a total of 74 tigers, including 20 males, 30 females and 24 sub-adults or cubs,” added the officer.

Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan, Arindam Tomar, said, “We learnt about the development through our surveillance cameras placed in different locations of the park.”

The officer further said that earlier, a tigress T-84 alias Arrowhead also known as junior fish was also seen with three cubs.

Ranthambore field director TC Verma, “In the last few months, several tigresses in the park have given birth to cubs and we are expecting that shortly a few more will be giving birth to their cubs. A few more tigresses are pregnant.”

The officer further said that since several tigresses have given birth to cubs in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, extra precautions are being taken to protect the cubs and their mothers.

“Additional surveillance cameras are being installed in the forest. Special teams have been formed to keep an eye on every mother who has given birth in the last few months,” said Verma.

State Forest Force Chief Dr DN Pandey said, “Rajasthan is doing great work in tiger conservation. The recent birth of cubs in large numbers is due to the continuous efforts and initiatives being taken by the forest department.”

The recent births have also become a concern for the Rajasthan forest department officials. With the increase in numbers of the big cat, the area will get squeezed for tiger territory in the reserve.

A proposal has been sent by the officials of the park to relocate at least six tigers and tigresses in different localities to protect them.

