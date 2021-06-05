At Rs 500 for Both Doses, Biological E's Corbevax Could be Cheapest Vaccine in India

At Rs 500 for both doses, Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax, is set to be the cheapest vaccine in India. The clinical phase III trials of Corbevax are underway and are yet to get emergency use approval.

The pricing may even be below Rs 400 for two doses, The Times of India reported. However, the final price of the recombinant protein vaccine has not been decided yet.

The Union Ministry of Health finalised advance arrangement for 30 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses with Hyderabad-based M/s Biological-E Ltd on Thursday.

It has shown promising results in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Oxford-SII’s Covishield costs Rs 600 for two doses for state governments and Rs 1200 for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses are Rs 800 and Rs 2,400. On the other hand, Russian vaccine Sputnik V is Rs 995 per shot.

In April, the Hyderabad company had got the nod from the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct phase 3 clinical trials on its Covid vaccine candidate, which it is developing in association with Baylor College of Medicine, US, and is modelled after the Hepatitis E vaccine.

Apart from this, Biological E Ltd has also partnered with Canada-based Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc, to manufacture an mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic acid) vaccine PTX-COVID19-B in India. Biological E will handle all clinical development and regulatory activities for the mRNA vaccine in India and other jurisdictions licensed by it.

It targets one billion dose production capacity in 2022. “Providence will provide the necessary technology transfer for Biological E to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India, with a minimum production capacity of 600 million doses in 2022 and a target capacity of 1 billion doses, a company statement read.

