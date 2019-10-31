Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

At Rs 60-70 a Kg, Onion, Tomato Prices Continue to Remain High in Delhi

The rates have remained high in the last one month even as the government has boosted supplies in the national capital through state-owned Mother Dairy's Safal outlets.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
At Rs 60-70 a Kg, Onion, Tomato Prices Continue to Remain High in Delhi
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Onion and tomato prices continue to remain high in the range of Rs 60-70/kg in the retail markets of the national capital despite government measures. These two kitchen staples are being sold at up to Rs 70 per kg, depending on the quality and locality, as per trade data.

The data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry also showed retail price of onion ruling high at Rs 55/kg and tomato at Rs 53/kg in the national capital region (NCR). The rates have remained high in the last one month even as the government has boosted supplies in the national capital through state-owned Mother Dairy's Safal outlets, cooperatives Nafed and NCCF.

Safal through its 400-odd outlets is selling onion at Rs 23.90 per kg and tomato at Rs 55 per kg to provide relief to consumers from rising prices. The onion is being provided from the government's buffer stock.

The price rise in these two perishable vegetables was due to supply disruption in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the main growing states like Maharasthra and Karnataka. With arrival of fresh kharif (summer) crop, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said the prices of these two commodities are expected to cool down in the coming days.

"The supply to north parts of the country has been affected. The situation should improve in the next 10 days. There will be some moderation in prices," the official said. Prices of onion and tomatoes had started moderating but sudden heavy rains in key growing states again put pressure on the supply and retail prices, according to the official

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram