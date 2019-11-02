New Delhi: India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bangkok on Saturday, in a clear reference to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the state.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Modi said his government was working to fulfil those aims that seemed impossible.

"You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism," Modi said. "When the decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well,"

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped on August 5. It had "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" allowing it to have its own Constitution. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision.

Modi also hailed the relationship between India and Thailand, saying every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened bilateral ties.

"We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only on the basis of our language but also the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi', which has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' that means 'welfare'," he said.

"The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government; no single government can be credited for this relation," said Modi. "Every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation."

Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world.

Modi will attend 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit and the third summit meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which is negotiating the trade deal.

