Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

At SCO Summit, PM Modi and Ashraf Ghani Discuss India's Role in Peace Process in Afghanistan

The two leaders 'shared perspectives on the current situation in Afghanistan', said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 12:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
At SCO Summit, PM Modi and Ashraf Ghani Discuss India's Role in Peace Process in Afghanistan
PM Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Bishkek on Thursday. (Twitter/MEAIndia)
Loading...

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

"Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders "shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process", he said.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram