At SCO Summit, PM Modi and Ashraf Ghani Discuss India's Role in Peace Process in Afghanistan
The two leaders 'shared perspectives on the current situation in Afghanistan', said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
PM Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Bishkek on Thursday. (Twitter/MEAIndia)
Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.
"Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
The two leaders "shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process", he said.
Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.
The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.
