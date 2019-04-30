English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Scorching 43.7 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Season's Highest Temperature So Far
However, the weather office has predicted gusty winds and thunderstorm on Wednesday.
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day.
New Delhi: The national capital reeled under searing heat on Tuesday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season so far.
However, some relief is around the corner with the weather office predicting gusty winds and thunderstorm on Wednesday.
"The city recorded a maximum of 43.7 degrees Celsius, which is the highest for the season so far, and a low of 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity level oscillated between 21% and 60%," a MeT official said.
The official said the sky would remain partly cloudy and there's a possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm with winds gusting to 30-40 km per hour.
Over the last week, Delhi has been witnessing temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark.
On Monday, the city recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.4 degrees Celsius.
