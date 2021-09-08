At the Cusp of Third Covid Wave, Ganeshotsav Preparations Hit Fever Pitch in Maharashtra

Maharashtra stands at the cusp of the third Covid wave, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced recently. But the preparations for the Ganesh festival are in full swing in the state. Marketplaces are buzzing with activities. Shoppers are thronging the streets. All this even as Nagpur has announced the arrival of the third wave. The state government, meanwhile, has said it will impose stricter rules if oxygen consumption in Maharashtra goes above 700 Metric Tonnes.

“The figures we have now seen in front of us are a bit worrying. After a long gap, the figures have doubled. This means, the third wave has arrived in Nagpur. We will be forced to impose stricter laws," said Nitin Raut, Nagpur Guardian Minister.

Nagpur region reported 14 cases on the day of the announcement. But the minister said that infections among those who have already been vaccinated has led to concern among authorities. “Children have been found to be infected too. We will hold discussions with all stakeholders in a few days, and will impose stricter rules," he said.

The mood among the people though is upbeat. Lakhs of Konkanis have already started leaving Mumbai for their native villages in coastal Maharashtra to celebrate the ten-day festival. At Dadar station, trains going to several coastal districts are running full. Like every year, the Central Railways has announced special trains for the season. This year, over 200 additional trains will run on the route for Ganeshotsav.

“We are going to our village for the Ganpati festival. We are very happy that this train has been arranged for our journey. Else, we would have had to go standing in buses. Ganpati Bappa will take care of us," said a passenger travelling on a special train named Modi express, hired by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

On the streets of Mumbai, people have started coming out in large numbers. Markets are overflowing. “This year, everything is doubled. The spirit is double, the size of Ganpati Bappa statues is double. I think everybody wants to celebrate in a big way now, especially after the lull last year," said a female shopper at Dadar market.

“Everything is going well. Everyone is following the rules. If Ganpati Bappa’s blessings are on us, everything will be back to normal soon. It is anyway better now," said a shopkeeper.

The chief minister, meanwhile, appealed to the people to prioritise health over celebrations. “Festivities can wait. We can celebrate festivals later. But the people’s health is most important," he said.

Maharashtra has the availability of 1,400 MT of oxygen a day. The government said it anticipates a demand of 2,000 MT a day if and when the third wave hits the state.

A government resolution has already been passed by the health department, stating that further restrictions will be imposed if oxygen consumption in the state goes above 700 MT.

“There is a lot of excitement about Ganesh Chaturthi, and there should be. But it is my appeal to people to follow Covid protocols," said health minister Rajesh Tope.

