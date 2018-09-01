At This UP School, Students Sit With Umbrellas in Class Because of a Leaking Roof

Students at a school in Barabanki district are forced to carry umbrellas along with their books because of a leaking roof, which consistently pours water on the hapless students.The sorry state of education here came to the fore when News18 visited two government schools in the district which is only 30 kilometers from the state capital, Lucknow.The government primary schools in Banki 1 and 2 in Barabanki are in a dilapidated condition, making them unsafe for both students and teachers. Whenever it rains, the teachers along with students, sit holding umbrellas over their heads to save themselves from getting drenched in the rain while sitting inside a classroom.The leakage has also caused a drop in attendance. According to the teachers, several reminders have been sent to the concerned authorities regarding the condition of the school building, but nothing has been done so far.Sunita Mishra, a teacher at the Banki second primary school said, “The building of the school is in a very bad condition. There are only two rooms in the school. Authorities have been informed about the condition.”Some of the parents have even threatened to pull out their children from the school, Mishra added.(Not only does the leak pose a safety threat but it has also resulted in the decline in the number of students attending classes)Sitting in a pool of water, Muskan, a student at one of the two schools said that whenever it rains, she and her other classmates are forced to bring out their umbrellas.Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinay Kumar said that they would be sending officers to inspect the buildings soon.“We will ascertain why the school is being run in a building which is in such a poor condition. Funds are issued for the maintenance of the school. It will be examined why the repairing work was not carried out even after funds being allotted for the same.”He added that the repair work of the building would be carried out soon in order to prevent any untoward incident.