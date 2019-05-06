English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Verge of Losing Faith in Justice, Says Woman Who Accused CJI of Sexual Harassment After Clean Chit
The former SC staffer said gross injustice had been done to her after the panel said that it has “found no substance” in the allegations against Justice Gogoi.
File photo of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi with his wife Rupanjali Gogoi. (PTI)
Loading...
Reacting to the clean chit given to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by the In-House Inquiry Committee of the Supreme Court, the woman who had levelled the sexual harassment charges against him said on Monday that she was on the verge of “losing faith in the idea of justice”.
In a press note, the former SC staffer said gross injustice had been done to her after the panel said that it has “found no substance” in the allegations against Justice Gogoi. She said will consult her lawyer and decide on the next steps.
“My worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest Court of the land have been shattered,” she said.
The panel, comprising Justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, have dismissed the charges but in a statement, the SC said the committee’s report is "not liable to be made public" since it was an “informal inquiry”.
Highlighting this, the complainant said that since she will not even be provided a copy of the report, she has no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of her complaint of sexual harassment and victimisation.
She had earlier, too, raised concerns about the manner in which the hearings were conducted and withdrawn from the proceedings on April 30. The court had, however, decided to continue the proceedings without her.
“I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house Committee, despite having all material placed before them, has given me no justice or protection and said nothing about the absolutely malafide dismissals and suspensions, indignities and humiliations suffered by me and my family. I and my family members remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack,” she said.
The former woman apex court staffer had in an affidavit sent to 22 SC judges described two incidents of alleged molestation, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October, and her subsequent persecution.
The woman, who had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi, alleged she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances".
In a press note, the former SC staffer said gross injustice had been done to her after the panel said that it has “found no substance” in the allegations against Justice Gogoi. She said will consult her lawyer and decide on the next steps.
“My worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest Court of the land have been shattered,” she said.
The panel, comprising Justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, have dismissed the charges but in a statement, the SC said the committee’s report is "not liable to be made public" since it was an “informal inquiry”.
Highlighting this, the complainant said that since she will not even be provided a copy of the report, she has no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of her complaint of sexual harassment and victimisation.
She had earlier, too, raised concerns about the manner in which the hearings were conducted and withdrawn from the proceedings on April 30. The court had, however, decided to continue the proceedings without her.
“I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house Committee, despite having all material placed before them, has given me no justice or protection and said nothing about the absolutely malafide dismissals and suspensions, indignities and humiliations suffered by me and my family. I and my family members remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack,” she said.
The former woman apex court staffer had in an affidavit sent to 22 SC judges described two incidents of alleged molestation, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October, and her subsequent persecution.
The woman, who had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi, alleged she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances".
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
- Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelona
- What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'
- HiBy R3 Review: If You Can Justify The Need For This, it is Worth Every Penny
- How Maymol Rocky Put Indian Women's Football Team on Path of Success in 4 Months
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results