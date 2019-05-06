Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At Verge of Losing Faith in Justice, Says Woman Who Accused CJI of Sexual Harassment After Clean Chit

The former SC staffer said gross injustice had been done to her after the panel said that it has “found no substance” in the allegations against Justice Gogoi.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
At Verge of Losing Faith in Justice, Says Woman Who Accused CJI of Sexual Harassment After Clean Chit
File photo of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi with his wife Rupanjali Gogoi. (PTI)
Reacting to the clean chit given to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by the In-House Inquiry Committee of the Supreme Court, the woman who had levelled the sexual harassment charges against him said on Monday that she was on the verge of “losing faith in the idea of justice”.

In a press note, the former SC staffer said gross injustice had been done to her after the panel said that it has “found no substance” in the allegations against Justice Gogoi. She said will consult her lawyer and decide on the next steps.

“My worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest Court of the land have been shattered,” she said.

The panel, comprising Justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, have dismissed the charges but in a statement, the SC said the committee’s report is "not liable to be made public" since it was an “informal inquiry”.

Highlighting this, the complainant said that since she will not even be provided a copy of the report, she has no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of her complaint of sexual harassment and victimisation.

She had earlier, too, raised concerns about the manner in which the hearings were conducted and withdrawn from the proceedings on April 30. The court had, however, decided to continue the proceedings without her.

“I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house Committee, despite having all material placed before them, has given me no justice or protection and said nothing about the absolutely malafide dismissals and suspensions, indignities and humiliations suffered by me and my family. I and my family members remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack,” she said.

The former woman apex court staffer had in an affidavit sent to 22 SC judges described two incidents of alleged molestation, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October, and her subsequent persecution.

The woman, who had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi, alleged she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances".
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
