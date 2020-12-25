Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Vajpayee's "visionary leadership" saw the country's development reach "unprecedented heights", he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Salutations to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में उन्होंने देश को विकास की अभूतपूर्व ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। एक सशक्त और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण के लिए उनके प्रयासों को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.

His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.