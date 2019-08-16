President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 1st Death Anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an all party condolence meeting organised for him, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal — the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee — on Friday to mark the first death anniversary of the former prime minister.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.
Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts and words live on. We will always cherish his contribution to India’s development. Paid tributes to Atal Ji at Sadaiv Atal this morning. pic.twitter.com/RRZFnlcfTT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2019
The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a "diya" in the centre. Vajpayee (93) died on August 16 last year at AIIMS.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham's Independence Day Offering is a Crowd Pleaser
- YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- Sacred Games 2 Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Makes It One of the Best on Netflix
- Panjim Footballers Has Not Paid Its Players For 2 Seasons, Says 'Match Fees Not Promised'