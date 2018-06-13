English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vajpayee Better, Hopeful of Full Recovery in Next Few Days: AIIMS Director
The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Vajpayee had come with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.
The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Vajpayee had come with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.
As his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done, he added. "He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now.
"The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days," Guleria told reporters.
AIIMS had on Tuesday said the former prime minister was responding well to treatment.
Also Watch
The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Vajpayee had come with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.
As his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done, he added. "He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now.
"The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days," Guleria told reporters.
AIIMS had on Tuesday said the former prime minister was responding well to treatment.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits