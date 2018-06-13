GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vajpayee Better, Hopeful of Full Recovery in Next Few Days: AIIMS Director

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Vajpayee had come with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.

As his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done, he added. "He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now.

"The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days," Guleria told reporters.

AIIMS had on Tuesday said the former prime minister was responding well to treatment.


Also Watch

