Atal Bihari Vajpayee Put on Life Support As Health Worsens in Last 24 Hours, PM Modi Visits Him in AIIMS

The health update came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS this evening to inquire about the condition of the former Prime Minister.

Updated:August 15, 2018, 10:38 PM IST
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated on Wednesday, AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release.

Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was his fourth visit to Vajpayee since he got admitted at the hospital on June 11.




Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee. Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was also seen at AIIMS.

Vajpayee was admitted at the AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
