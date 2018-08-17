Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral: Almost All Roads Leading to Central Delhi to be Closed Today

The final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place on Friday. Before the journey, his mortal remains will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for people to pay their last respects. Keeping in mind the movement, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for the national capital.1. Krishna Menon Marg2. Sunehri Bagh Road3. Tughlak Road4. Akbar Road5. Tees January Marg6. Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place7. Man Singh Road8. C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg9. Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon10. Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon.11. KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon12. Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon13. Shahjahan Road14. Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon)15. Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge16. Bhagwan Dass Road17. Sikandara Road18. Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point19. BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate20. IP Marg21. DDU Marg22. JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate23. Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar24. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail25. Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to ShantivanNorth – South AccessAlternative 1: Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjung Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice-versaAlternative 2: Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate-Shraddhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — SP Mukherjee Marg and then reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versaAltemative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road ) — IP Estate Flyover and vice versaAlternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versaEast-West Corridor:DND-NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring RoadVikas Marg — T/L Ring Road —T/R to Mathura Road — Bhairon Marg towards New DelhiAlso, traffic will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat