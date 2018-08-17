GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: Daughter Lights Pyre of Former PM, Nation Bids Teary Adieu

News18.com | August 17, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Event Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Bhattacharya lit the pyre of former Prime Minister at Smrithi Sthal in New Delhi as Vajpayee, even in death, sent a message by going against the tradition of a male family member performing the last rites. The BJP stalwart was given a state funeral with a galaxy of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani, and foreign dignitaries paying their last tributes amid chants of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe'. The Prime Minister, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party walked in the funeral procession along with thousands of mourners from the BJP headquarters.

There was massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel along the entire procession route. The roads to avoid are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road. In a rare gesture by a foreign mission in India, the UK High Commission is flying the Union Jack at half-mast to mourn the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Aug 17, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

The massive funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ITO junction in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI photo)

Aug 17, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

As the smoke continues to rise out of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral pyre, mourners pay their last respects to the former Prime Minister who passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday after a prolonged period of illness.

Aug 17, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

The British High Commision in New Delhi flew the Union Jack at half-mast to honour the memory of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre at Smriti Sthal as cries of "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" reverberated.

Aug 17, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

Bugles sounded the last post, uniformed soldiers clicked their heels and a sombre silence fell over the crowd as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains were consigned to the flames, the sun setting on the life of a poet-politician who combined accommodative politics with graciousness.

Aug 17, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

Niharika and Namita bid a teary farewell to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his pyre burns at the Smriti Sthal while a host of dignitaries watch from the sidelines.

Aug 17, 2018 5:05 pm (IST)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the tallest leaders India has seen since its Independence, has been cremated at the Smriti Sthal after the veteran BJP leader passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Aug 17, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

Foster daughter Namita and granddaughter Niharika bid a teary farewell to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his mortal remains are cremated at the burial ground in Smriti Sthal.

Aug 17, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

Lata Mangeshkar pays a musical tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:59 pm (IST)

Mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being cremated at the Smriti Sthal. As smoke rises out of the funeral pyre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, LK Advani and others look on.

Aug 17, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

Gun salute for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya performs the last rites at Smriti Sthal.

Aug 17, 2018 4:51 pm (IST)

Raj Thackeray pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi last evening after a prolonged illness. A sea of people today joined the funeral procession with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the gun carriage carrying the mortal remains.

Aug 17, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)

Namita Bhattacharya leading the funeral rites of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

Priests chant funeral mantras as Namita Bhattacharya and other family members of Atal Bihari Vajpayee perform the last rites at Smriti Sthal.

Aug 17, 2018 4:38 pm (IST)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya performing the last rites along with her daughter Niharika as thousands look on at the Smriti Sthal. Several world leaders are in attendance along with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others.

Aug 17, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

The mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being taken out of the casket ahead of the cremation at Smriti Sthal. 

Aug 17, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

Army personnel hand over the tricolour to Niharika, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's adopted granddaughter. 

Aug 17, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

We are here to share your grief and pay our condolences on the behalf of people of Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan: Pakistan Law Minister Ali Zafar after arriving in Delhi for the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Aug 17, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

LK Advani pays his last respects to the mortal remains of close comrade and compatriot for over 6 decades, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

Nepal foreign minister Khadga Prasad Oli, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai lay wreaths to pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:15 pm (IST)

Army, Navy and Air Force personnel give ceremonial salute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, LK Advani, Union Cabinet ministers and opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh stand paying respects to the veteran BJP leader who passed away on Thursday.

Aug 17, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Smriti Sthal to pay his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:10 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh are seated at the Smriti Sthal alongside Venkaiah Naidu, LK Advani, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and PM Narendra Modi. 

Aug 17, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, arrives at the Smriti Sthal to honour the departed soul of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, often regarded as the tallest statesman of India.

Aug 17, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath, pays his last respects to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 17, 2018 4:03 pm (IST)

Air Force chief BS Dhanoa, Navy chief Sunil Lanba and Army chief Bipin Rawat pay their respects to the mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal.

Aug 17, 2018 3:54 pm (IST)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains being carried by Navy, Army and Air Force personnel at the Smriti Sthal. (TV grab)

Aug 17, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)

The massive procession accompanying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains have reached the Smriti Sthal, where the former Prime Minister will be cremated. A host of senior BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are walking with the remains along with lakhs of mourners.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains are consigned to flames at Smrithi Sthal.

Thousands of mourners jostled and some clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician. People from across the country gathered outside the BJP headquarters and hundreds lined up inside to pay homage to the former prime minister, who wove together pragmatism and a vision for an inclusive India.

The young and old, men and women, some with children, collected outside the gates of the BJP headquarters, anxious for a last glimpse of the late leader before the state funeral at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna later in the day. Some clambered on a neem tree outside the BJP headquarters for a better look, desperate to be part of the proceedings but unable to get inside. Two big LED screens were placed outside the office.

Inside, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and a host of ministers and party workers paid their last respects to the late leader, mourned by them and the opposition as one of India's tallest leaders. The air was solemn as Vajpayee's body, draped in the tricolour, was placed on a platform draped in white flowers. Hundreds of people filed past the body in silence, with a large portrait of a smiling Vajpayee — a BJP flag on either side — in the backdrop.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali were among the foreign dignitaries who arrived here to pay their last respects to the former prime minister.

Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive later in the day, official sources said.

Opposition leaders like CPI's D Raja and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury were among those who visited the BJP headquarters to pay their respects.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of people chanted "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from his home through the city to reach the BJP office.

Mourners walked and ran beside the carriage, also chanting slogans like 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega Atal ji ka naam rahega", punctuated by patriotic cheers of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

A decorated gun carriage carrying his mortal remains had left his home on Krishna Menon Marg around 10 am and reached the party's headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, about five kilometres away, around 11 am.

Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee first became prime minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP's right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months. Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.

The central government has declared a half-day holiday today while some states have declared full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. Roads to avoid. A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the Centre and the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India. The half holiday stands for all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices. The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday today. In Goa, all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions will also remain closed.
