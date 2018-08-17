Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: Daughter Lights Pyre of Former PM, Nation Bids Teary Adieu

Event Highlights
There was massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel along the entire procession route. The roads to avoid are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road. In a rare gesture by a foreign mission in India, the UK High Commission is flying the Union Jack at half-mast to mourn the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The British High Commision in New Delhi flew the Union Jack at half-mast to honour the memory of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Bugles sounded the last post, uniformed soldiers clicked their heels and a sombre silence fell over the crowd as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains were consigned to the flames, the sun setting on the life of a poet-politician who combined accommodative politics with graciousness.
Raj Thackeray pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
My homage to Atalji#AtalBihariVajpayee #RajThackeray #Tribute pic.twitter.com/SGf2AlXPrl— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) August 17, 2018
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi last evening after a prolonged illness. A sea of people today joined the funeral procession with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the gun carriage carrying the mortal remains.
Army, Navy and Air Force personnel give ceremonial salute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, LK Advani, Union Cabinet ministers and opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh stand paying respects to the veteran BJP leader who passed away on Thursday.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains are consigned to flames at Smrithi Sthal.
Thousands of mourners jostled and some clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician. People from across the country gathered outside the BJP headquarters and hundreds lined up inside to pay homage to the former prime minister, who wove together pragmatism and a vision for an inclusive India.
The young and old, men and women, some with children, collected outside the gates of the BJP headquarters, anxious for a last glimpse of the late leader before the state funeral at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna later in the day. Some clambered on a neem tree outside the BJP headquarters for a better look, desperate to be part of the proceedings but unable to get inside. Two big LED screens were placed outside the office.
Inside, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and a host of ministers and party workers paid their last respects to the late leader, mourned by them and the opposition as one of India's tallest leaders. The air was solemn as Vajpayee's body, draped in the tricolour, was placed on a platform draped in white flowers. Hundreds of people filed past the body in silence, with a large portrait of a smiling Vajpayee — a BJP flag on either side — in the backdrop.
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali were among the foreign dignitaries who arrived here to pay their last respects to the former prime minister.
Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive later in the day, official sources said.
Opposition leaders like CPI's D Raja and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury were among those who visited the BJP headquarters to pay their respects.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of people chanted "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from his home through the city to reach the BJP office.
Mourners walked and ran beside the carriage, also chanting slogans like 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega Atal ji ka naam rahega", punctuated by patriotic cheers of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
A decorated gun carriage carrying his mortal remains had left his home on Krishna Menon Marg around 10 am and reached the party's headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, about five kilometres away, around 11 am.
Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee first became prime minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP's right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months. Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.
The central government has declared a half-day holiday today while some states have declared full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. Roads to avoid. A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the Centre and the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India. The half holiday stands for all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices. The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday today. In Goa, all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions will also remain closed.
