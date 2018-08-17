GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: LK Advani Bids Emotional Farewell to Friend of 65 Years

News18.com | August 17, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
Event Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: BJP veteran LK Advani bid an emotional farewell to his friend of 65 years and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP headquarters. At 1pm, the body will be taken to Smriti Sthal in a huge procession and will be cremated at 4pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the entire Union Cabinet and the full force of the BJP and RSS are at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg office, with leaders of other political parties also expected to arrive. There is massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel along the entire procession route. The central government has declared a half-day holiday today while some states have declared full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. Roads to avoid are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the Centre and the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India. The half holiday stands for all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices. The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday today. In Goa, all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions will also remain closed.
Aug 17, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Aug 17, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)
 

Sources say Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are flying together on Row 1 of a Go Air flight from Srinagar to Delhi. Both are flying to Delhi to attend the last rites of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee . Mehbooba Mufti is accompanied by her party's MLAs.

Aug 17, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former Prime Minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Aug 17, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

BJP patriarch pays his final respects to his long-time comrade and friend Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the former PM's body lies in state at party headquarters in Delhi.

Aug 17, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

Bhutan's King Jigme Wangchuk has arrived in Delhi, and will join other heads of state and Indian political leaders for the funeral and memorial service of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Aug 17, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

With the demise of Vajpayee, many, including Maitreyan, say that an era has come to an end.

Maitreyan, he says, entered politics because of Vajpayee. Maitreyan was with the BJP for nine years before joining the AIADMK.

Maitreyan, he says, entered politics because of Vajpayee. Maitreyan was with the BJP for nine years before joining the AIADMK.

Aug 17, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah shared some images of himself interacting with former Prime Minister Vajpayee, when the latter was at his political primacy.

Aug 17, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

A seasoned diplomat and master of political maneuvering, Atal Bihari Vajpayee enjoyed cordial relationships across party lines.

Sheila Dikshit appreciated the "magnanimous and large-hearted" prime minister Vajpayee and said she was proud of all they had managed to accomplish together.

Sheila Dikshit appreciated the "magnanimous and large-hearted" prime minister Vajpayee and said she was proud of all they had managed to accomplish together.

Aug 17, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Delhi Police on Friday said they have made elaborate security arrangements in the city in view of the final journey and funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The founding member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who breathed his last at the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday, will be laid to rest at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna. "We have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites and the procession ahead of it. We will ensure that people who come to pay their last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

Aug 17, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

BJP leaders and party workers, government officials, and representatives from other regional and national parties line up to pay their final respects to former PM Vajpayee, whose mortal remains will lie in state at BJP headquarters till 1pm.

Aug 17, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi receives former PM Vajpayee's mortal remains at BJP headquarters. 

Aug 17, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

Senior BJP leaders line up at party headquarters to receive the funeral cortege of former PM Vajpayee, which has just arrived at the office.

Aug 17, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

Senior leaders and heads of state from neighbouring countries will be arriving in New Delhi later today to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16.

Aug 17, 2018 10:57 am (IST)

After departing from his personal residence in New Delhi, the cortege carrying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains is arriving at BJP Headquarters, where he will be kept in state till his funeral, set to take place later in the day.

Aug 17, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

Former PM Vajpayee was a gourmand as well as cinephile. And, as happens with passions, often the twain would meet. | READ: Sweet for Cinema: When Madhuri Distracted Vajpayee from Gulab Jamuns

Such was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's love for food that it once took a wily plan by his aides to deploy Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit to draw him away from gulab jamun at an official lunch.

Aug 17, 2018 10:44 am (IST)

Delhi High court and all District courts to function till 1 pm today. Authorities have decided that there will be half-day holiday today to allow officials and staff to attend the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal.

Aug 17, 2018 10:42 am (IST)

Excerpts from PM Modi's blog post on former PM Vajpayee: "Atalji irreversibly changed India’s place in the world. He overcame the hesitation of our nation, the resistance of the world and threat of isolation to make India a nuclear weapons power. It was not a decision he took lightly, but one he knew was of paramount importance in the face of mounting challenges to India’s security. No longer would India’s security be vulnerable. At that moment of surge in national pride, his was a voice of restraint and responsibility. And, the world listened to the wisdom of the man of peace. Equally important, he then brought to bear his extraordinary understanding of world affairs and formidable diplomatic skills to gain global acceptance of new realities. Indeed, it is the combination of his legacies of creating strategic capabilities, promoting stronger economic growth, undertaking multi-directional diplomacy and harnessing of diaspora energies that is today the basis for the respect we command across the world."

Aug 17, 2018 10:40 am (IST)

As people across the country deal with the loss of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyam Sundar Ladrecha, Additional Advocate General of the Rajasthan High Court, recalled an incident from 1991 in which he saw Vajpayee's mental agility and firm resolve. 1991 was the year in which Ladrecha got married. In order to invite future Prime Minister and then Member of Parliament Vajpayee to his wedding, Ladrecha sent a letter. Vajpayee, famous for his quick wit, responded in characteristic style. "Here, too, there is a baarat (wedding procession) that has has to leave. Advani Ji is the groom and he has to be wedded to the government in Delhi," Vajpayee wrote in his letter. He was referring to the swelling support for the BJP under LK Advani's saffron wave.

Aug 17, 2018 10:23 am (IST)

Crowds are swelling outside the BJP headquarters, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be placed in state before the former PM's last rites, later in Delhi today.

Aug 17, 2018 10:19 am (IST)

Crowds of people gathered to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Vajpayee, as his funeral cortege traveled from his personal residence to BJP party headquarters, where his body will lie in state, prior to his funeral which will take place later in the evening.

Aug 17, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

A poster hung outside the BJP headquarters reads 'Laut Kar Aaunga, Kooch se Kyu Daru' (I will return, so why should I be wary of embarking on the journey) as party officials prepare to receive the mortal remains of their greatest leader.

Aug 17, 2018 10:08 am (IST)

Poet, Statesman, Orator, Politician, Diplomat par excellence, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was many things to many people, but was admired universally. Given his skill with words, it's no surprise that Vajpayee was considered one of India's most erudite speakers.

Following the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here are some excerpts from his speeches on a range of subjects, from nuclear tests and Kashmir to education and freedom of the press

Following the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here are some excerpts from his speeches on a range of subjects, from nuclear tests and Kashmir to education and freedom of the press

Aug 17, 2018 10:03 am (IST)

The funeral cortege of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is leaving his residence, from where the former PM's mortal remains will be placed in state at BJP national headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reached the headquarters in order to receive Vajpayee's mortal remains. The cavalcade is escorted by representatives of all armed forces.

Aug 17, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Here is a translated excerpt from a blog written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the death of BJP stalwart and former PM Vajpayee: 
"Personally, Atalji was an ideal, a guru, and role model who inspired me deeply. It was he who entrusted me with responsibilities both in Gujarat as well as at the national level. It was he who called me one evening in October 2001 and told me to go to Gujarat as the chief minister. When I told him that I had always worked in the organisation, he said he was confident I would fulfill the people’s expectations. The faith he had in me was humbling. Today, we are a self-assured nation, brimming with the energy of our youth and resolve of our people, eager for change and confident of achieving it, striving for clean and responsive governance, building the future of inclusion and opportunity for all Indians. We engage the world as equals and in peace, and we speak for principles and support the aspirations of others. We are on the path that Atalji wanted us to take. He was ahead of the times, because he had a deep sense of history, and he could peer into the soul of India from his grasp of our civilisational ethos. A life is to be judged not just by the extent of grief that follows when its light goes out. It is also to be measured by the lasting impact on the lives of people and the course of time. For that reason, Atalji was a true Ratna of Bharat. His spirit will continue to guide us as we build the New India of his dreams."

Aug 17, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has reached BJP headquarters in Delhi, where former PM Vajpayee's mortal remains will remain in state till the afternoon, before his last rights. The funeral is expected to take place at 1pm today afternoon. 

Aug 17, 2018 9:48 am (IST)
 

Following the last rites of former PM Vajpayee, authorities plan to construct a memorial for the statesman near Raj Ghat. An MCD official has already made an inspection of the site and following the scrapping of previous guidelines by the former UPA administration, plans for the memorial have been finalised. ​In addition to Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Raj Ghat, eight former Prime Ministers, two former Presidents and two Deputy PMs have memorials of their own. Jawaharlal Nehru’s memorial is called Shanti Vana (Garden of peace), Indira Gandhi’s is called Shakti Sthal (Place of power), Lal Bahadur Shastri’s is called Vijay Ghat (Victory platform) and that of Chaudhary Charan Singh is called Kisan Ghat (Farmers’ Ghat). The former Presidents who have their own memorials are Giani Zail Singh and Shankar Dayal Sharma, while the two former Deputy PMs who have memorials in New Delhi are Jagjivan Ram and Devi Lal.

Aug 17, 2018 9:34 am (IST)

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat pays his final respects to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence, prior to the statesman's final rites. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, following a final bout of illness. He was 93.

Aug 17, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee moments before the cortege leaves for the new BJP headquarters from where the funeral procession will leave for Smriti Sthal at 1pm. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cremation is at 4pm.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: LK Advani Bids Emotional Farewell to Friend of 65 Years

The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on Friday, August 17 for schools, colleges and government offices in all districts except those where rain-related relief work is underway. In Gujarat, too, all state government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges and universities will remain closed today.

The Maharashtra government has not declared a separate public holiday today since August 17, Friday is already a holiday on account of Pateti, the Parsi new year. The Railways has said the Railway Recruitment Board exams scheduled for August 17 for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians will go ahead as per schedule despite the half-day holiday declared for all central government departments in the wake of Vajpayee's demise.

Delhi Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements in view of Vajpayee’s final journey and funeral ceremony. "We have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites and the procession ahead of it. We will ensure that people who come to pay their last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said. DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed for public. Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi. Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road. Buses coming in for the funeral procession will be parked at the Ramlila Maidan and the Powerhouse Road so traffic may also be heavy there.





Vajpayee, who was 93, died at AIIMS last evening after a prolonged illness. Several leaders saw a personal loss in death of Vajpayee, one of India's most respected leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.
