Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: LK Advani Bids Emotional Farewell to Friend of 65 Years

The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on Friday, August 17 for schools, colleges and government offices in all districts except those where rain-related relief work is underway. In Gujarat, too, all state government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges and universities will remain closed today.
The Maharashtra government has not declared a separate public holiday today since August 17, Friday is already a holiday on account of Pateti, the Parsi new year. The Railways has said the Railway Recruitment Board exams scheduled for August 17 for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians will go ahead as per schedule despite the half-day holiday declared for all central government departments in the wake of Vajpayee's demise.
Delhi Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements in view of Vajpayee’s final journey and funeral ceremony. "We have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites and the procession ahead of it. We will ensure that people who come to pay their last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said. DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed for public. Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi. Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road. Buses coming in for the funeral procession will be parked at the Ramlila Maidan and the Powerhouse Road so traffic may also be heavy there.
Vajpayee
, who was 93, died at AIIMS last evening after a prolonged illness. Several leaders saw a personal loss in death of Vajpayee
, one of India's most respected leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.