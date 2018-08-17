Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: LK Advani Bids Emotional Farewell to Friend of 65 Years

Aug 17, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Here is a translated excerpt from a blog written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the death of BJP stalwart and former PM Vajpayee:

"Personally, Atalji was an ideal, a guru, and role model who inspired me deeply. It was he who entrusted me with responsibilities both in Gujarat as well as at the national level. It was he who called me one evening in October 2001 and told me to go to Gujarat as the chief minister. When I told him that I had always worked in the organisation, he said he was confident I would fulfill the people’s expectations. The faith he had in me was humbling. Today, we are a self-assured nation, brimming with the energy of our youth and resolve of our people, eager for change and confident of achieving it, striving for clean and responsive governance, building the future of inclusion and opportunity for all Indians. We engage the world as equals and in peace, and we speak for principles and support the aspirations of others. We are on the path that Atalji wanted us to take. He was ahead of the times, because he had a deep sense of history, and he could peer into the soul of India from his grasp of our civilisational ethos. A life is to be judged not just by the extent of grief that follows when its light goes out. It is also to be measured by the lasting impact on the lives of people and the course of time. For that reason, Atalji was a true Ratna of Bharat. His spirit will continue to guide us as we build the New India of his dreams."