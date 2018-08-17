Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral LIVE Updates: Modi, Amit Shah Walk Behind Hearse On Way to Smriti Sthal

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Funeral Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party are walking in the funeral procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Smriti Sthal. Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday, will be cremated at 4pm with full state honour. There is massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel along the entire procession route. The roads to avoid are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.
Thousands of mourners jostled and some clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician. People from across the country gathered outside the BJP headquarters and hundreds lined up inside to pay homage to the former prime minister, who wove together pragmatism and a vision for an inclusive India.
The Sangh ideologue said, "This is not a well-known fact about him because Atal ji did not tom-tom about his good deeds."
Aug 17, 2018 2:37 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and other government officials and politcians, join the funeral cortege of former PM Vajpayee, as it makes its way to Smriti Sthal for the last rites and subsequent state funeral. They are joined by tens of thousand of ordinary citizens, all seeking to pay their final respects to the statesman.
Before the non-BJP parties could zero in on a consensus alternative choice, the then President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma appointed Vajpayee as the PM and asked him to prove his majority on the floor of the House.
Aug 17, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister have condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said the former Indian prime minister played a vital role in ensuring stability of the island nation. Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders and inspirational orators, died yesterday at the age of 93 in New Delhi. Sri Lanka is sending Minister of Highways and Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella to represent the country at Vajpayee's funeral in New Delhi
Aug 17, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)
The cremation of veteran BJP leader and three time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at Smriti Sthal near Rajghat in Delhi on Friday. Though born on Christmas day at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to submerge the ashes of the veteran leader in all the holy rivers of the state. It bears noting that Vajpayee’s ancestral home is at Bateshwar in Agra district of UP. He completed his MA in Political Science from Kanpur University. Also, the first time Vajpayee was elected to parliament was from Balrampur constituency in UP. He thereafter won many times from Lucknow as well.
Aug 17, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sources say Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are flying together on Row 1 of a Go Air flight from Srinagar to Delhi. Both are flying to Delhi to attend the last rites of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee . Mehbooba Mufti is accompanied by her party's MLAs.
Aug 17, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former Prime Minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sheila Dikshit appreciated the "magnanimous and large-hearted" prime minister Vajpayee and said she was proud of all they had managed to accomplish together.
Aug 17, 2018 11:19 am (IST)
Delhi Police on Friday said they have made elaborate security arrangements in the city in view of the final journey and funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The founding member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who breathed his last at the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday, will be laid to rest at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna. "We have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites and the procession ahead of it. We will ensure that people who come to pay their last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.
Aug 17, 2018 11:16 am (IST)
BJP leaders and party workers, government officials, and representatives from other regional and national parties line up to pay their final respects to former PM Vajpayee, whose mortal remains will lie in state at BJP headquarters till 1pm.
Aug 17, 2018 11:09 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi receives former PM Vajpayee's mortal remains at BJP headquarters.
Senior BJP leaders line up at party headquarters to receive the funeral cortege of former PM Vajpayee, which has just arrived at the office.
Aug 17, 2018 11:00 am (IST)
Senior leaders and heads of state from neighbouring countries will be arriving in New Delhi later today to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16.
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Min PK Gyawal, Sri Lanka acting Foreign Min Lakshman Kiriella, Bangladesh Foreign Min Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali & Pak Law Min Ali Zafar will arrive in Delhi today to pay tributes to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee.
After departing from his personal residence in New Delhi, the cortege carrying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains is arriving at BJP Headquarters, where he will be kept in state till his funeral, set to take place later in the day.
Such was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's love for food that it once took a wily plan by his aides to deploy Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit to draw him away from gulab jamun at an official lunch.
Aug 17, 2018 10:44 am (IST)
Delhi High court and all District courts to function till 1 pm today. Authorities have decided that there will be half-day holiday today to allow officials and staff to attend the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal.
Delhi High court & all District courts to function till 1 pm today. The competent authority has decided that there will be half-day holiday today to allow officials & staff to attend the funeral of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee at Smriti Sthal.
Excerpts from PM Modi's blog post on former PM Vajpayee: "Atalji irreversibly changed India’s place in the world. He overcame the hesitation of our nation, the resistance of the world and threat of isolation to make India a nuclear weapons power. It was not a decision he took lightly, but one he knew was of paramount importance in the face of mounting challenges to India’s security. No longer would India’s security be vulnerable. At that moment of surge in national pride, his was a voice of restraint and responsibility. And, the world listened to the wisdom of the man of peace. Equally important, he then brought to bear his extraordinary understanding of world affairs and formidable diplomatic skills to gain global acceptance of new realities. Indeed, it is the combination of his legacies of creating strategic capabilities, promoting stronger economic growth, undertaking multi-directional diplomacy and harnessing of diaspora energies that is today the basis for the respect we command across the world."
Aug 17, 2018 10:40 am (IST)
As people across the country deal with the loss of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyam Sundar Ladrecha, Additional Advocate General of the Rajasthan High Court, recalled an incident from 1991 in which he saw Vajpayee's mental agility and firm resolve. 1991 was the year in which Ladrecha got married. In order to invite future Prime Minister and then Member of Parliament Vajpayee to his wedding, Ladrecha sent a letter. Vajpayee, famous for his quick wit, responded in characteristic style. "Here, too, there is a baarat (wedding procession) that has has to leave. Advani Ji is the groom and he has to be wedded to the government in Delhi," Vajpayee wrote in his letter. He was referring to the swelling support for the BJP under LK Advani's saffron wave.
Aug 17, 2018 10:23 am (IST)
Crowds are swelling outside the BJP headquarters, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be placed in state before the former PM's last rites, later in Delhi today.
Crowds of people gathered to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Vajpayee, as his funeral cortege traveled from his personal residence to BJP party headquarters, where his body will lie in state, prior to his funeral which will take place later in the evening.
Aug 17, 2018 10:15 am (IST)
A poster hung outside the BJP headquarters reads 'Laut Kar Aaunga, Kooch se Kyu Daru' (I will return, so why should I be wary of embarking on the journey) as party officials prepare to receive the mortal remains of their greatest leader.
The young and old, men and women, some with children, collected outside the gates of the BJP headquarters, anxious for a last glimpse of the late leader before the state funeral at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna later in the day. Some clambered on a neem tree outside the BJP headquarters for a better look, desperate to be part of the proceedings but unable to get inside. Two big LED screens were placed outside the office.
Inside, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and a host of ministers and party workers paid their last respects to the late leader, mourned by them and the opposition as one of India's tallest leaders. The air was solemn as Vajpayee's body, draped in the tricolour, was placed on a platform draped in white flowers. Hundreds of people filed past the body in silence, with a large portrait of a smiling Vajpayee — a BJP flag on either side — in the backdrop.
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali were among the foreign dignitaries who arrived here to pay their last respects to the former prime minister.
Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive later in the day, official sources said.
Opposition leaders like CPI's D Raja and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury were among those who visited the BJP headquarters to pay their respects.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of people chanted "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from his home through the city to reach the BJP office.
Mourners walked and ran beside the carriage, also chanting slogans like 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega Atal ji ka naam rahega", punctuated by patriotic cheers of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
A decorated gun carriage carrying his mortal remains had left his home on Krishna Menon Marg around 10 am and reached the party's headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, about five kilometres away, around 11 am.
Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee first became prime minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP's right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months. Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.
The central government has declared a half-day holiday today while some states have declared full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. Roads to avoid. A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the Centre and the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India. The half holiday stands for all central government offices, central public sector undertakings across the country and the Delhi government offices. The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday today. In Goa, all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions will also remain closed.