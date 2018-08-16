GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: Former PM Still Critical, Says AIIMS in Latest Medical Bulletin

August 16, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates live: There is no improvement in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health and he continues to be critical, AIIMS has said in its latest health bulletin. India is praying for Vajpayee with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior and Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi may also pay a visit. Since morning BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. The next one hour is said to be “crucial” for the party patriarch. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria will brief the Prime Minister’s Office shortly after a team doctors completes the examination of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, will leave from Raipur for Delhi at 11am and head straight to AIIMS. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking a 2:50pm flight to Delhi to see Vajpayee, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences later. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11. A diabetic, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 16, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will fly to Delhi today to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee. CM Chouhan has postponed his election campaign to pay a visit to the BJP stalwart who is being treated at AIIMS.

Aug 16, 2018 11:23 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Reaches AIIMS| Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In its latest medical update, AIIMS had said that Vajpayee’s condition remains critical and he continues to be on life support.

Aug 16, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Pratap Rudy also reached AIIMS to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 11:14 am (IST)

“Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition continues to be the same. He is critical and is on life support systems,” Dr. (Prof.) Aarti Vij Chairperson Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS said in the latest health bulletin on Vajpayee.

Aug 16, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

India is praying for Vajpayee with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior and Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS. Since morning BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and other Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP Nationa Executive Meet on August 18-19.

Aug 16, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

Deputy CM of Karnataka Dr G Parameshwara prays for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speedy recovery. “I am deeply saddened to hear that his health is in bad condition,” Parameshwara said.

Aug 16, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

Vajpayee's Condition Remains Critical | AIIMS in a recent statement said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical and on life-support system. 

Aug 16, 2018 11:02 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath Prays for Vajpayee's Recovery | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called Atal Bihari Vajpayee the "tallest leader of India" and said that he was praying for his recovery. He further hailed Vajpayee and said that Vajpayee was an inspiration for all.

Aug 16, 2018 10:58 am (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived at AIIMS to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also rushed to AIIMS to meet the ailing former prime minister.

Aug 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Reach Delhi | Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is expected arrive in Delhi and will meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS.  

Aug 16, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma was in tears over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. “The news of his ill health has saddened me. He has always been an inspiration and a guide to me,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Aug 16, 2018 10:43 am (IST)

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi will be reaching Delhi to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “We all pray for earlier recovery of Statesmen Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Sushil Modi had tweeted today.

Aug 16, 2018 10:34 am (IST)

Karuna Shukla, the niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said, “I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon.”

Aug 16, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in as many days as his mentor and former PM continues to be on life supports at AIIMS. Since morning Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and other Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. The next one hour is said to be “crucial”. The medical bulletin is likely to be issued after PM Modi's visit. 

Aug 16, 2018 10:25 am (IST)

Prayers Pour in | Prayers for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speedy recovery poured in from across the country. Seen here, students of government Ayurvedic College in Gwalior praying for the former PM’s health.

Aug 16, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

LK Advani Meets Vajpayee | Senior BJP leader LK Advani has reached AIIMS to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  Advani served as the deputy prime minister in Vajpayee’s government from 2002 to 20014.The two have a long political association and are considered to be each other's trusted aides. 

Aug 16, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s sensitive health, an event scheduled for August 20 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has been postponed. Besides ruling and opposition leaders, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were also scheduled to attend the event.

Aug 16, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

AIIMS Director to Brief PMO | AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister’s Office about the health condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial.

Aug 16, 2018 10:05 am (IST)

Next One Hour 'Crucial' | Doctors at the AIIMS  are reviewing Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition in ICU and the next one hour is set to be crucial. Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the care of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist, who has been the former PM’s physician for more than three decades. AIIMS had on Wednesday issued a health bulletin on former prime minister's condition which stated that his condition is critical and he is one life support system. "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the statement from AIIMS said .

Aug 16, 2018 9:55 am (IST)

Javadekar Reaches AIIMS |  Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has also reached AIIMS to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee, a diabetic, is being treated for a urinary tract infection. His health condition has worsened over the last few days and he is on life support.

Aug 16, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

Karuna Shukla, the niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will leave from Raipur for Delhi at 11 am and head straight to AIIMS where the former PM is critical and on life support. Among the leaders present at the Delhi hospital right now are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prakash Javadekar. The hospital is likely to issue the latest health bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee shortly.

Aug 16, 2018 9:48 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has reached AIIMS to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rajnath had also visited Vajpayee on July 24 to inquire about the former PM’s health.

Aug 16, 2018 9:45 am (IST)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh checked up on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday.

Aug 16, 2018 9:39 am (IST)

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur will visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. She is expected to reach AIIMS by 11:30 am.

Aug 16, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

Union minister Suresh Prabhu who had visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on Wednesday said that he was praying to God for the former PM’s speedy recovery. He added that he had spoken to the medical team at AIIMS.

Aug 16, 2018 9:28 am (IST)

Union ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan have reached AIIMS to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit the former PM today. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:20 am (IST)

Many leaders and ministers expressed concern about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot prayed for the speedy recovery of the former PM. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

Former journalist Ashutosh, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday, has hailed Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a “true statesman” while highlighting his ideological differences with the former prime minister who continues to be on life-support in the AIIMS. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is among the leaders expected to pay a visit to Vajpayee today. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to reach AIIMS at around 12:15 pm. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:12 am (IST)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Health Round-Up | Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical as a bulletin is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Vajpayee's health. On Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, who had been the Prime Minister for three terms. Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up. The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Amit Shah had visited Vajpayee on Saturday

Aug 16, 2018 9:10 am (IST)

On Wednesday evening, a statement released by AIIMS about Vajpayee's health conditon said, “Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system.” 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical and a medical bulletin on his health condition is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks. "Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday. Among the Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Harshvardhan, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman others have visited Vajpayee in AIIMS.

Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP Nationa Executive Meet on August 18-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to arrive in the national capital and has postponed an election yatra.



His visit at 6.30 am was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at 8.30 am. Later Union Health Minister JP Nadda reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) too. On Wednesday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had visited the AIIMS to take stock of the situation and enquire about Vajpayee's condition.



Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.
