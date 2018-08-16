Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: Former PM Still Critical, Says AIIMS in Latest Medical Bulletin

#BREAKING - #AtalBihariVajpayee ’s lungs seem to have developed an infection and what we are getting to hear from the sources at AIIMS is that it’s looking very grim, as we speak. He was not responding to treatments over the last couple of weeks. | Inputs by @bhupendrachaube pic.twitter.com/1FAiGo1642

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Health Round-Up | Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical as a bulletin is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Vajpayee's health. On Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, who had been the Prime Minister for three terms. Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up. The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Amit Shah had visited Vajpayee on Saturday

Former journalist Ashutosh, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday, has hailed Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a “true statesman” while highlighting his ideological differences with the former prime minister who continues to be on life-support in the AIIMS. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is among the leaders expected to pay a visit to Vajpayee today. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to reach AIIMS at around 12:15 pm.

Union minister Suresh Prabhu who had visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on Wednesday said that he was praying to God for the former PM’s speedy recovery. He added that he had spoken to the medical team at AIIMS.

Karuna Shukla, the niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will leave from Raipur for Delhi at 11 am and head straight to AIIMS where the former PM is critical and on life support. Among the leaders present at the Delhi hospital right now are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prakash Javadekar. The hospital is likely to issue the latest health bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee shortly.

Next One Hour 'Crucial' | Doctors at the AIIMS are reviewing Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition in ICU and the next one hour is set to be crucial. Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the care of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist, who has been the former PM’s physician for more than three decades. AIIMS had on Wednesday issued a health bulletin on former prime minister's condition which stated that his condition is critical and he is one life support system. "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the statement from AIIMS said .

AIIMS Director to Brief PMO | AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister’s Office about the health condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial.

In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s sensitive health, an event scheduled for August 20 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has been postponed. Besides ruling and opposition leaders, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were also scheduled to attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in as many days as his mentor and former PM continues to be on life supports at AIIMS. Since morning Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and other Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. The next one hour is said to be “crucial”. The medical bulletin is likely to be issued after PM Modi's visit.

I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon: Kanti Mishra, Niece of #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/vxhz7ur1fZ

Karuna Shukla, the niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said, “I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon.”

UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma was in tears over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. “The news of his ill health has saddened me. He has always been an inspiration and a guide to me,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Yogi Adityanath Prays for Vajpayee's Recovery | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called Atal Bihari Vajpayee the "tallest leader of India" and said that he was praying for his recovery. He further hailed Vajpayee and said that Vajpayee was an inspiration for all.

India is praying for Vajpayee with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior and Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS. Since morning BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and other Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP Nationa Executive Meet on August 18-19.

: There is no improvement in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health and he continues to be critical, AIIMS has said in its latest health bulletin. India is praying for Vajpayee with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior and Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi may also pay a visit. Since morning BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. The next one hour is said to be “crucial” for the party patriarch. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria will brief the Prime Minister’s Office shortly after a team doctors completes the examination of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, will leave from Raipur for Delhi at 11am and head straight to AIIMS. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking a 2:50pm flight to Delhi to see Vajpayee, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences later. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11. A diabetic, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.Stay tuned for live updates:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical and a medical bulletin on his health condition is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks. "Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday. Among the Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Harshvardhan, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman others have visited Vajpayee in AIIMS.Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP Nationa Executive Meet on August 18-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to arrive in the national capital and has postponed an election yatra.His visit at 6.30 am was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at 8.30 am. Later Union Health Minister JP Nadda reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) too. On Wednesday, a host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had visited the AIIMS to take stock of the situation and enquire about Vajpayee's condition.Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.