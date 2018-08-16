Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal to Visit AIIMS Shortly

Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates live: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shortly to enquire about the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is critical and on life-support system. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist, is likely to check in on Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the ICU at 10am, following which the hospital will issue a health bulletin. Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11. A diabetic, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee and spent about 50 minutes there. After Narendra Modi, a host of leaders, including Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 16, 2018 8:45 am (IST) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS. The CM had previously expressed his concern over the health of Vajpayee. “Sad to hear about Atalji’s health. I pray to God for his fast recovery,” Kejriwal had Tweeted. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system. #Delhi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nxsoqIbq6L — ANI (@ANI) 16 August 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:41 am (IST) BJP president Amit Shah will pay a visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is expected to arrive at AIIMS soon. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, will also reach AIIMS by 9:15 am to meet Vajpayee.

Aug 16, 2018 8:41 am (IST) Union minister Smriti Irani also reached AIIMS to meet BJP veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee’s health condition worsened on Wednesday, an AIIMS bulletin said on Wednesday. Union Minister Smriti Irani leaves from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after meeting Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/GgVpDG5lri — ANI (@ANI) 15 August 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:31 am (IST) Union Minister of science and technology Harsh Vardhan also expressed concern about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health. “Concerned about the health situation of our most revered and inspiring leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ’ji. Pray to Almighty for his recovery and better health. @BJP4India, @BJP4Delhi,” he Tweeted. Concerned about the health situation of our most revered and inspiring leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ’ji. Pray to Almighty for his recovery and better health. @BJP4India, @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/bn7wI7Fgfx — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) 16 August 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:28 am (IST) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah prayed for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s recovery. "Praying for Vajpayee Sahib & his family tonight," Abdullah Tweeted. After Vajpayee's health condition worsened, many politicians and ministers visited AIIMS where the former PM is currently being treated. Praying for Vajpayee Sahib & his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/dAxLpEkxTp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 15 August 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:24 am (IST) AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, is expected to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the ICU at 10am, following which the hospital will issue a health bulletin on the former prime minister, who is suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

Aug 16, 2018 8:22 am (IST) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted about Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. “Concerned to hear about former Prime Minister Vajpayee's health. @narendramodi 's hospital visit is worrying. Seems serious. Let us pray for the great man's recovery,” Tharoor tweeted. Concerned to hear about former Prime Minister Vajpayee's health. @narendramodi 's hospital visit is worrying. Seems serious. Let us pray for the great man's recovery. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 15 August 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:06 am (IST) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the AIIMS on Thursday morning after enquiring about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After checking in on Vajpayee, the V-P left with his family for Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit AIIMS | Sources say Congress president Rahul Gandhi may also visit AIIMS today to enquire about the condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is critical and on life-support.

Aug 16, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Latest Health Bulletin | Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health bulletin issued by AIIMS on Wednesday night. Another update by the premier medical institute in Delhi is expected in a few hours.

Aug 16, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Union Minister Harsh Vardhan checked on Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the AIIMS last evening. Speaking to CNN-News18, he said, “Vajpayee ji is very critical. We are praying to God.” Union Minister Harsh Vardhan leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after meeting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/clwguOHmwE — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 7:30 am (IST) Union minister Piyush Goyal, who among the leaders to visit AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health, has shared this throwback photo of a Holi celebration with Narendra Modi and Vajpayee, who was the prime minister then. (Photo provided by Office of Piyush Goyal)

Aug 16, 2018 7:24 am (IST) Born in 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He was also the first External Affairs Minister to deliver a speech in the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi.

Aug 16, 2018 7:20 am (IST) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu leaves AIIMS after visiting to check on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu leaves All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/jzJ4i5mihq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 7:10 am (IST) Venkaiah Naidu Visits AIIMS | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute. Vajpayee's condition is critical and he has been put on life-support system.

PM Modi Visits Vajpayee | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee. Modi reached the hospital at around 7:15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit. Later in the night, several leaders and ministers, including Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain, visited the hospital. Earlier last evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.