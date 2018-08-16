Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: BJP Postpones Nat'l Executive as Former PM Remains Critical at AIIMS

India is praying for Vajpayee with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior and Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS. Since morning BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and other Union ministers have been visiting the hospital. Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP Nationa Executive Meet on August 18-19.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his concern over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. “I am praying to God for his recovery,” he said in a statement. He added that he has received love and guidance from Vajpayee and had the opportunity to observe the minute details of his life. He also said that Vajpayee was like a mentor to him. Nitish Kumar is expected to reach AIIMS soon.

Union minister for drinking water and sanitation Uma Bharti has said that she is worried about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. She said that Vajpayee created the Bharatiya Janata Party and nurtured it. Prayers for Vajpayee's recovery have poured in from politicians and countrymen alike.

Tripura governor Tathagata Roy had tweeted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had passed away. However, the governor apologised after realising his mistake and claimed that he had seen the information on a TV channel. He has since deleted the tweets

The roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg have been blocked. Roads leading to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s home have also been sealed. BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 where he is being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Arvind Kejriwal came out at his residence to meet supporters and urged them not to celebrate his birthday this year owing to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health and the floods in Kerala. He also urged them to donate generously to help those in need in Kerala.

BJP Suspends its Programmes | In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s critical health condition, the Bhartiya Janata Party has suspended all its programmes including its National Executive meeting which was supposed to be held on August 18 and 19. An event scheduled for 20 August where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has also been postponed.

Special prayers are being offered for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s recovery at the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Prayers and ‘havans’ are being conducted for the former PM’s recovery in states across the country.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has suspended his election campaign yatra and is heading to Delhi in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s weak health. Recalling his association with Vajpayee, Chouhan says, “I had campaigned for Atalji. He used to call me Vidhisha Pati.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah hailed Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a leader who ‘wanted to make the country strong’. “We all should pray for his recovery. We should not forget that he is a leader who wanted to make the country strong. He wanted peace not only in our country but the whole world,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has reportedly left for AIIMS to pay a visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS for the last nine weeks and his health condition has worsened in the last few days.

Manohar Joshi, senior Shiv Sena leader and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said the alliance was strong due to the stellar leadership qualities of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Today, no such tall leaders exist. I was the Speaker of Lok Sabha when he was the Prime Minister. He was a quiet and brilliant PM,” Joshi said.

"He is our idol. With just his presence we got inspiration and encouragement, we pray for his health, no one can ever be like Atal Ji, campaigning for him was an honour for me,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Uma Bharti had also reached AIIMS hospital to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Earlier in the day, Uma Bharti had said that she is worried about Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition. She said that Vajpayee created the Bharatiya Janata Party and nurtured it. Prayers for Vajpayee's recovery have poured in from politicians and countrymen alike.

: As former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health remains critical, the Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed all its key events, including its National Executive meeting which was scheduled for August 18-19. According to the latest health bulletin by AIIMS Delhi, there is no improvement in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health and he continues to be on life support. India is praying for ex-PM Vajpayee, with ‘havans’ being conducted in his hometown Gwalior in MP and in Lucknow, the constituency he represented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may also reach AIIMS soon. Praying for Vajpayee’s recovery, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, “We should not forget that he is a leader who wanted to make the country strong. He wanted peace not only in our country but the whole world.” Since morning, BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers have been visiting AIIMS. The next one hour is said to be “crucial” for the party patriarch. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11. A diabetic, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria will brief the Prime Minister’s Office shortly after a team doctors completes the examination of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, is headed to AIIMS Delhi from Raipur. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking a 2:50pm flight to Delhi to see Vajpayee, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences later. Kejriwal has urged people not to celebrate his birthday this year owing to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health and the floods in Kerala.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this. "Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requests party volunteers & well wishers not to celebrate his birthday in view of deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Sh Atal Behari Vajpayee ji. Volunteers are requested to refrain from visiting CM residence (sic)," Sharma tweeted.Several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityananth and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also bound for Delhi. The CMs were to start arriving in the national capital from today for BJP National Executive Meet on August 18-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to arrive in the national capital and has postponed an election yatra.In a major gaffe, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy tweeted erroneously that Vajpayee had passed away, but issued an immediate apology, saying he took a TV channel’s information to be authentic.Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical and a medical bulletin on his health condition said there was no improvement. A health bulletin issued by the hospital today stated, "Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be the same. He is critical and on life-support system." Last night, it had said that Vajpayee's condition has worsened, it was critical and he was on life-support system. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said today.The Karnataka BJP leadership is also heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, including Union Minister Sadananda Gowda. Former Karnataka CM and state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has suspended all meetings and scheduled plans in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s sensitive health.Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah visisted AIIMS at 8:30 am. Later, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.