Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: Next AIIMS Bulletin at 5pm, Nadda Says Ex-PM Remains Critical

PM Modi Reaches AIIMS | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at AIIMS. He is being accompanied by BJP party president Amit Shah. This is the PM's second visit to the hospital. PM Modi had also visited AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health. The health condition of Vajpayee continues to remain critical.

Prayers From Prini | Atal Bihari Vajpayee has had a deep connection with famous tourist resort Manali. He considered it to be his second home and came here often for a quite sojourn. The former prime minister was so in love with the place that he built a home for himself in Prini, a tiny village just four kilometers away from Manali. Vajpayee used to come to his Prini village home almost every summer. His fondness for the place is evident from the fact that once he ran his government for around 10 days sitting in Prini. Ever since the news about Vajpayee’s critical health broke, the villagers gathered at the temple of the local deity and prayed for his well-being. Former head of Prini village, Kundan Kumar said, “We pray to God that his health improves and he visits us here once again. We want him to live a long, healthy life.”

The BJP patriarch had last visited Prini in 2006. Villagers still remember how he used to mingle with them as a family member. Some are proud to be his neighbours while others feel blessed to have him as their fellow villager. “We used to frequent his house whenever he paid a visit to Prini. We never felt like we were meeting the prime minister of our country. He met us like any other villager would do. He too visited our houses quite often. We hope that he recovers and gives us a chance to meet him again,” said former head of Prini village, Kundan Kumar.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be leaving for Delhi at 3 pm. He will be accompanied by minister Satpal Satti. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had cancelled all her work to see Vajpayee. She called Atal Bihari Vajpayee a ‘statesman like figure’ and added that his pattern of politics was different from what we are witnessing today.

Speaking about his friend Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Murli Manohar Joshi recalled the calm and composure with which Vajpayee conducted himself in cabinet meetings. Praying for his recovery, Joshi, said that Vajpayee was a master at reconciliation in his coalition government. Murli Manohar Joshi along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani is a member of BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal.

Noted filmmaker Muzaffar Ali said that Vajpayee’s presence is a great power to the Indian democracy. “My prayers are with him, his presence is a great power to our democracy. He is a large-hearted person. Even if I opposed him, he was very dignified about it which speaks volume. He is very generous & very forthcoming,” Ali was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS said he was distressed to hear about Vajpayee’s health condition. "I served as a member of his cabinet for two years, to hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I would be flying to Delhi today," Patnaik said.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee enjoyed support from all political quarters. Vajpayee had called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi his 'younger brother'. Vajpayee while grieving Rajiv Gandhi's death in 1991 had addressed him as his "younger brother" and had said that. "Rajiv Gandhi is the reason I am alive today."

Muslim personal law board member Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali spoke fondly of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that he was the first prime minister to organize the Eid Milan. Praying for his recovery, he recalled how Vajpayee himself served “sewaiyen” to the clerics at the Eid Milan. Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahal added that Vajpayee was a “true secular in a party which pursues Hindutva”. He further said that the former PM was not shy of visiting Islamic centres and engaging with clerics.

Leaders Throng AIIMS | A number of leaders cutting across party lines today prayed for the recovery of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajayee, who has been admitted to AIIMS and is in a "critical" condition. They said he was a leader who wanted to take India to heights that were unmatched by any other country in the world and was a source of inspiration. Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, party president Amit Shah, Shahnawaj Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Vijay Goyal, Udit Rai, Prakash Javedkar, Harsh Vardhan visited him at the hospital.

Leaders from other political parties, including Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ram Vilas Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), NC's Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, visited the premier health institute. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah after visiting the hospital said,"We should not forget he is one Indian leader who wanted to strengthen the country." "He wanted to take India to such heights that were unmatched by any other country in the world. He has friendship and love for everyone. He wanted peace not only in the country but also in the entire world," he said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal who had visited Vajpayee at AIIMS along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that he was praying for the former PM’s recovery. Kejriwal, also urged people not to celebrate his birthday this year and asked his supporters to pray for Vajpayee’s recovery.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav prayed for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s early recovery. “ AtalBihariVajpayee . I worked with him as a Minister in his Govt & before that also in Parliament for long time & he loved me a lot. His health is not well. I pray for his early recovery and long life,” Yadav tweeted.

: AIIMS is likely to release a health bulletin on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition at 5pm. Union Health Minister JP Nadda says Vajpayee continues to be critical and on life support. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently at AIIMS to check in on the BJP stalwart. Just a short while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had visited AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee's health. The Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed all its key events, including its National Executive meeting on August 18-19. Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. The 93-year-old leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS.Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical and a medical bulletin on his health condition said there was no improvement. A health bulletin issued by the hospital today stated, "Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be the same. He is critical and on life-support system." Last night, it had said that Vajpayee's condition has worsened, it was critical and he was on life-support system. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said today.

As Vajpayee battles for life at AIIMS, people of all faiths in his "karam bhoomi" Lucknow are holding special prayers. Shortly after the news spread that the veteran BJP leader's health has deteriorated, people began flocking to temples to offer prayers and hold 'havans' for his longevity. Special prayers were organised at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple and the one at the BJP office in Lucknow. Children offered prayers and said 'duas' at madarsas and a public school in the city.Vajpayee's long-time associate, senior BJP leader and former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon said, "Just like millions of people in India, I am also praying for Atalji. I pray to God for his better health." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, is said to be rushing to New Delhi to see the BJP patriarch. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was in tears, recalling his association with Vajpayee, whom he referred to as his inspiration.The opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh also hoped for his speedy recovery in a tweet in Hindi. Among opposition leaders, former PM Manmohan Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have visited Vajpayee at AIIMS. At an event in New Delhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was praying for Vajpayee’s health.Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, is headed to AIIMS Delhi from Raipur. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also taking a flight to Delhi to see Vajpayee. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited AIIMS earlier today, has urged people not to celebrate his birthday this year.In a major gaffe, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy tweeted erroneously that Vajpayee had passed away, but issued an immediate apology, saying he took a TV channel’s information to be authentic.Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.