Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health LIVE Updates: Next AIIMS Bulletin at 5pm, Nadda Says Ex-PM Remains Critical

As Vajpayee battles for life at AIIMS, people of all faiths in his "karam bhoomi" Lucknow are holding special prayers. Shortly after the news spread that the veteran BJP leader's health has deteriorated, people began flocking to temples to offer prayers and hold 'havans' for his longevity. Special prayers were organised at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple and the one at the BJP office in Lucknow. Children offered prayers and said 'duas' at madarsas and a public school in the city.
Vajpayee's long-time associate, senior BJP leader and former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon said, "Just like millions of people in India, I am also praying for Atalji. I pray to God for his better health." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, is said to be rushing to New Delhi to see the BJP patriarch. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was in tears, recalling his association with Vajpayee, whom he referred to as his inspiration.
The opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh also hoped for his speedy recovery in a tweet in Hindi. Among opposition leaders, former PM Manmohan Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have visited Vajpayee at AIIMS. At an event in New Delhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was praying for Vajpayee’s health.
Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, is headed to AIIMS Delhi from Raipur. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also taking a flight to Delhi to see Vajpayee. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited AIIMS earlier today, has urged people not to celebrate his birthday this year.
In a major gaffe, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy tweeted erroneously that Vajpayee had passed away, but issued an immediate apology, saying he took a TV channel’s information to be authentic.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.