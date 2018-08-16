Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The 'True Ajatshatru' of Indian Politics is No More; Leaders Pay Tributes



India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji.



His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018



It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018





Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018



It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018





Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018



Atalji was a true ‘Ajatshatru’ who had many friends across the political spectrum. He believed in political consensus and his beliefs had consequential effect on Indian politics.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2018





I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace.

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018



Vajpayee Sahib is no more & I feel a personal sense of loss at his passing. Thank you sir for the opportunities, for the trust you reposed in me, for the opportunities to travel with you & to learn from you. You will be greatly missed #AtalBihariVajpayee



— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2018





Words mean so little at a time like this but words are all we have to convey the deepest condolences to Gunu, to Neha, to Ranjan & the entire family. May God give you strength to bear this tremendous loss. #AtalBihariVajpayee

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2018



Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers



— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018





Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister, poet politician, my Baapji left for heavenly abode. Om Shanti 🙏

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 16, 2018



काल के कपाल पर लिखा-मिटाया भी, गीत नया गाया भी। कितने कार्यकर्ता ऐसे हैं जिनको प्रेम दिया, मार्गदर्शन दिया; कितने इतिहास के पन्ने हैं जिन पर नाम हैं उनका। अटल जी अमर हैं। pic.twitter.com/jkDkkAKl4W



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 16, 2018





I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional public servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister: Dr.Manmohan Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2E23QHZpbf

— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018