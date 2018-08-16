GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The 'True Ajatshatru' of Indian Politics is No More; Leaders Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Modi led the tributes in mourning the loss of Vajpayee and termed it the “end of an era”.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 6:32 PM IST
A News18 portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
New Delhi: Bharat Ratna and three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.

Vajpayee, who was suffering from a prolonged illness for over a decade, was 93.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away aged 93. Follow Live Updates here.

As news of his worsening health spread since last night, BJP leaders, both in the centre and its chief ministers in various states, made their way to AIIMS in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi led the tributes in mourning the loss of Vajpayee and termed it the “end of an era”.

PM Modi met him twice in the last 24 hours. Earlier today, veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, among others, met him at the hospital.

Here is what the leaders’s had to say:

LK Advani, Atalji’s long-time colleague and friend, called him the tallest statesman and was at a “loss of words”.

“I am at a loss of words to express my deep grief and sadness today as we all mourn the passing away of one of India’s tallest statesmen, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To me, Atalji was more than a senior colleague- in fact he was my closest friend for over 65 years… Atalji will be remembered as the pioneer of the first ever stable non-Congress coalition government at the Centre and I had the privilege of working as his deputy for six years,” Advani said in a statement.

He ended the note saying he would “miss Atalji immensely”.

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi said “India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji”.













Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh





Rajinikanth

Omar Abdullah





Mamata Banerjee





Smriti Irani







Manmohan Singh

