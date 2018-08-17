English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was a Universal Leader', Says Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat said the void created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise would remain forever. "We join the nation in paying our deepest respects to the departed soul," he said.
File photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a universal leader who had instilled Indian values in public life.
Vajpayee (93) died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.
"Vajpayee was a steadfast & universally accepted leader, a great personality who instilled Bharatiya culture & values in public life (sic)," Bhagwat tweeted using the RSS's Twitter handle.
He said the void created by Vajpayee's demise would remain forever.
"We join the nation in paying our deepest respects to the departed soul," Bhagwat said.
