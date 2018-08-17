GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was a Universal Leader', Says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said the void created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise would remain forever. "We join the nation in paying our deepest respects to the departed soul," he said.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2018, 7:55 AM IST
File photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a universal leader who had instilled Indian values in public life.

Vajpayee (93) died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.

"Vajpayee was a steadfast & universally accepted leader, a great personality who instilled Bharatiya culture & values in public life (sic)," Bhagwat tweeted using the RSS's Twitter handle.

He said the void created by Vajpayee's demise would remain forever.

"We join the nation in paying our deepest respects to the departed soul," Bhagwat said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
