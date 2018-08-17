English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Ashes Will be Immersed in All Holy Rivers of UP, Says Yogi Adityanath
It bears noting that Vajpayee’s ancestral home is at Bateshwar in Agra district of UP. He completed his MA in Political Science from Kanpur University.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath paying floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his body lies in state at his Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi.
New Delhi: The cremation of veteran BJP leader and three time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at Smriti Sthal near Rajghat in Delhi on Friday. Though born on Christmas day at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to submerge the ashes of the veteran leader in all the holy rivers of the state.
It bears noting that Vajpayee’s ancestral home is at Bateshwar in Agra district of UP. He completed his MA in Political Science from Kanpur University. Also, the first time Vajpayee was elected to parliament was from Balrampur constituency in UP. He thereafter won many times from Lucknow as well.
“The ancestral home of Atal Ji is in Bateshwar, he also studied at DAV College in Kanpur. He became Member of Parliament from Balrampur for the first time ever in his political career post which he won many times from Lucknow and went on to become the Prime Minister of the nation. The state government will preserve all the memories related to Atal Ji in some form or the other.
“Also the ashes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in all the holy rivers of the state,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after paying his respects to the departed leader in Delhi.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first non-Congress PM to complete a full term, was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award in the year 2015.
After suffering brainstroke, Vajpayee, who has been on a wheelchair since then, was dealing with dementia.
Apart from his roles as PM, External Affairs Minister, and Leader of Opposition, Vajpayee was an active MP: the Chairman of Committee on Petitions (1991), the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (1991-93), and then as Chairman of the Committee on External Affairs (1993-96).
A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the Centre and the national flag would fly at half-mast during the said period.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
