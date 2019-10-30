Atanu Chakraborty Replaces Girish Murmu, Gets Additional Charge of Department of Expenditure Secretary
Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently the Department of Economic Affairs secretary, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.
File photo of Atanu Chakraborty. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty has been appointed as the Department of Expenditure secretary on Wednesday, replacing G C Murmu who was named as the first Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor last week.
The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Expenditure, to Chakraborty with immediate effect.
Murmu, also a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor on Friday.
Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister.
