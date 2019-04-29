English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NDA Ally Says ATS Had Proof of Pragya Thakur’s Role in Malegaon Blast, Would Not Have Given her Ticket
Pragya Thakur had said that Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had 'cursed' him for 'torturing' her while he was probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Loading...
Bhopal: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said he disagreed with BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's comment on former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, adding that the ATS chief had “enough evidence against her.”
“Her name had figured in the Malegaon case and Hemant Karkare (former Maharashtra ATS chief) had enough evidence against her,” Athawale was quoted as Saying by The Indian Express.
"Karkare was martyred while fighting terrorists to save people. I do not agree with Sadhvi's statement on Karkare. We condemn it. It is for the court to decide what is right and what is wrong," he told reporters in Bhopal.
Thakur had earlier said that Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her while he was probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and is currently out on bail.
"If left to our party, we would not have fielded her," Athawale said.
Speaking about the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Athawale, minister of state for social justice and empowerment at the Centre, said the NDA would win 350 seats.
He said, post-victory, he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give him a good ministerial post.
On being asked what his stand would be on Pakistan if he was made defence minister, Athawale said he would attack the neighbouring country if it harboured those who carried out terror attacks against India.
“Her name had figured in the Malegaon case and Hemant Karkare (former Maharashtra ATS chief) had enough evidence against her,” Athawale was quoted as Saying by The Indian Express.
"Karkare was martyred while fighting terrorists to save people. I do not agree with Sadhvi's statement on Karkare. We condemn it. It is for the court to decide what is right and what is wrong," he told reporters in Bhopal.
Thakur had earlier said that Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her while he was probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and is currently out on bail.
"If left to our party, we would not have fielded her," Athawale said.
Speaking about the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Athawale, minister of state for social justice and empowerment at the Centre, said the NDA would win 350 seats.
He said, post-victory, he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give him a good ministerial post.
On being asked what his stand would be on Pakistan if he was made defence minister, Athawale said he would attack the neighbouring country if it harboured those who carried out terror attacks against India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Sensational Pandya Sends Timely Reminder to MI Think-tank
- Azerbaijan GP: Bottas Beats Hamilton by 1.5 Seconds, Mercedes Get Record 4th Straight One-Two
- Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
- Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records
- It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results