1-min read

NDA Ally Says ATS Had Proof of Pragya Thakur’s Role in Malegaon Blast, Would Not Have Given her Ticket

Pragya Thakur had said that Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had 'cursed' him for 'torturing' her while he was probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Loading...
Bhopal: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said he disagreed with BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's comment on former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, adding that the ATS chief had “enough evidence against her.”

“Her name had figured in the Malegaon case and Hemant Karkare (former Maharashtra ATS chief) had enough evidence against her,” Athawale was quoted as Saying by The Indian Express.

"Karkare was martyred while fighting terrorists to save people. I do not agree with Sadhvi's statement on Karkare. We condemn it. It is for the court to decide what is right and what is wrong," he told reporters in Bhopal.

Thakur had earlier said that Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her while he was probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and is currently out on bail.

"If left to our party, we would not have fielded her," Athawale said.

Speaking about the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Athawale, minister of state for social justice and empowerment at the Centre, said the NDA would win 350 seats.

He said, post-victory, he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give him a good ministerial post.

On being asked what his stand would be on Pakistan if he was made defence minister, Athawale said he would attack the neighbouring country if it harboured those who carried out terror attacks against India.
Loading...
