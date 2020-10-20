Athawale To Tour Rain-affected Districts Of Maha From Oct 22

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday announced that he will be touring rain-affected districts of Maharashtra starting October 22. Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had already hit farmers, and the excess rainfall last week that destroyed crops in Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts, has further worsened their condition,” Athawale said. The Minister of State for Social Justice said he will tour these districts from October 22 and will try to get some relief for farmers through government schemes.

