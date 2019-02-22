English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Atheist Communists Denying Justice to Believers’: Amit Shah’s Dig at Kerala Govt Over Sabarimala
Kerala had been rocked by protests after the state government decided to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
Palakkad, Kerala: Slamming the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over the Sabarimala issue, BJP chief Amit Shah Friday said the state government has been "cheating" crores of Ayyappa devotees and denying them justice.
"This would only result in "unsettling the foundation of the communist party in the state," Shah said addressing party workers here.
Over 2,000 devotees were put behind bars and cases were registered against 30,000 people during the Sabarimala protests, the BJP president said as he attacked the left government.
"The LDF government has been cheating crores of Sabarimala devotees in the country. I would like to remind you that this will result in unsettling the foundation of the communist party," he said.
Kerala had been rocked by protests after the state government decided to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.
"The LDF government has been stating that they were bound by the Supreme Court verdict. However, the top court has also said that no loudspeakers can be used in mosques. From how many mosques have you removed the loudspeakers. Have you implemented that Supreme Court verdict?" Shah asked.
"The atheist communists have tried to deny justice to the believers," Shah said.
While Sangh Parivar organisations had toiled hard to protect the Sabarimala traditions and faith of the devotees, the BJP leader alleged that the LDF government had deputed 1,500 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists, CPI(M)'s youth wing, to Sabarimala in the garb of police personnel.
The government tried to destroy the temple rituals, he alleged.
"We warn the Pinarayi Vijayan government that unless you stop persecution of Ayyappa devotees, your party will face the same fate of that in West Bengal and Tripura," Shah said.
He also asked the BJP, NSS, BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena) and other similar outfits to fight shoulder to shoulder to oust the "atheist" government.
"This would only result in "unsettling the foundation of the communist party in the state," Shah said addressing party workers here.
Over 2,000 devotees were put behind bars and cases were registered against 30,000 people during the Sabarimala protests, the BJP president said as he attacked the left government.
"The LDF government has been cheating crores of Sabarimala devotees in the country. I would like to remind you that this will result in unsettling the foundation of the communist party," he said.
Kerala had been rocked by protests after the state government decided to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.
"The LDF government has been stating that they were bound by the Supreme Court verdict. However, the top court has also said that no loudspeakers can be used in mosques. From how many mosques have you removed the loudspeakers. Have you implemented that Supreme Court verdict?" Shah asked.
"The atheist communists have tried to deny justice to the believers," Shah said.
While Sangh Parivar organisations had toiled hard to protect the Sabarimala traditions and faith of the devotees, the BJP leader alleged that the LDF government had deputed 1,500 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists, CPI(M)'s youth wing, to Sabarimala in the garb of police personnel.
The government tried to destroy the temple rituals, he alleged.
"We warn the Pinarayi Vijayan government that unless you stop persecution of Ayyappa devotees, your party will face the same fate of that in West Bengal and Tripura," Shah said.
He also asked the BJP, NSS, BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena) and other similar outfits to fight shoulder to shoulder to oust the "atheist" government.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results